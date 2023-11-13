Drake Announces 2024 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Concert Tour With J. Cole

Photo Credit: Izzy Nuzzo/The Parallel Agency

Fresh off the heels of his tour with 21 Savage, Drake is headed back out on the road next year. Today, the Grammy Award-winning musician announced the dates for his upcoming American run titled It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?, which will feature his contemporary, J. Cole.

The joint tour kicks off in January at Denver’s Ball Arena, and will conclude two months later in Birmingham, AL. The run includes rescheduled dates in New Orleans, Nashville, and Columbus; and will hit cities such as Memphis, San Antonio, and Tampa.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. local time at drakerelated.com. Cash App Card presale tickets go on sale Nov. 15.

Check out the new dates, which include four Drake shows without J. Cole, below.

Jan. 18 – Denver at Ball Arena +

Jan. 19 – Denver at Ball Arena +

Jan. 22 – San Antonio at Frost Bank Center

Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City at Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – New Orleans at Smoothie King Center +

Jan. 30 – New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

Feb. 2 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville at Bridgestone Arena +

Feb. 8 – Nashville at Bridgestone Arena +

Feb. 12 – St. Louis at Enterprise Center

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center +

Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, Tennessee, at FedExForum

March 10 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena

March 14 – Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena*

March 18 – State College, Pennsylvania, at Bryce Jordan Center*

March 23 – Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena*

March 27 – Birmingham, Alabama, at The Legacy Arena at BJCC*

+ rescheduled date

*without J. Cole