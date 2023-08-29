Diving Into Afropunk’s Spinthrift Market 

Afropunk is a Black-owned business that supports various endeavors of people of color and the LGBTQIA community. This year’s vendors had fantastic products ranging from jewelry, clothing, beauty products, CBD, food, and more.
Browsing through the Spinthrift market and meeting the entrepreneurs behind many of these businesses was genuinely inspiring. Please see our list of this year’s amazing small businesses at Afropunk.
Adorned By V
Handmade jewelry or wearable art made with acrylic, brass, and beads.
Akua’s Corner
With influences from Africa, this creator makes various items, from purses to jewelry and clothing.
Alison Kaba
Made in New York, Kaba designs and sews minimalistic garments with a modern touch.
Amaku Metaphysical
Amaku Metaphysical is a shop that sells crystals, stones, fossils, shells, and karmic healing jewelry.
Andrea Reed
They are committed to using responsibly sourced African beads, materials, and gemstones to create each piece of jewelry that they sell.
Aziza
Aziza is a fine jewelry designer and a gemologist who handcrafts and sells her unique jewelry designs.
Beneficial Sea Moss
Wildcrafted sea moss sourced from the waters of Tanzania is sold and used for many physical benefits.
Black N Ugly
Black N Ugly produces all merchandise in Harlem, specializing in apparel and home decor.
Bushwick Grind Cafe
Bushwick Grind Cafe supports and motivates a community of small businesses while also serving their delicious teas, juices, and coffee.
Calabar Gallery
Based in Harlem, Calabar Gallery showcases contemporary African Artists and African diaspora artists globally.
Caribbean King NYC
This mobile food truck serves fresh Caribbean cuisine to the streets of Brooklyn.
Creole Soul
Open for only a year, this Creole soul food fusion serves excellent food like rasta pasta and gumbo.
Del Luvra
A contemporary womenswear brand sells clothes and handmade resin earrings.
Doha NYC
A silkscreen artist based in NYC, making signature tote bags and other designs based on NYC culture.
Dre’s Homemade Water Ice and Ice Cream
Based in Philly, Dre’s has served the community with homemade water ice for ten years.
Dusaint Duvel
Dusaint Duvvel specializes in custom grills made from either gold, silver, or diamonds.
Elouinia Xantus
Based in Florida, Elouinia Xantus makes custom wearable art or jewelry, most recently seen on Erykah Badu on the cover of Elle.
Exclusive Eyes Eyewear
Offering unique frames with a wide range of high-quality eyewear products designed to fit everyone.
Found Objects
Using fabrics like Italian leather and cork, Found Objects creates lightweight earrings.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice is a streetwear brand based in NYC, representing the melting pot that is our city.
Grav
Cannabis brand Grav creates ways to consume THC based on natural life objects.
Happy Buds
Happy Buds is a health and wellness store in Brooklyn, New York, selling CBD products.
Headcount
A non-profit organization that encourages festival-goers around the country to register to vote.
Henna In NYC
This NYC henna artist specializes in significant group events like bridal showers.
John Street Jewelry
Based in Los Angeles, John Street creates handcrafted jewelry embodying self-expression.
Josh Mastersen Earth Pioneers
An NYC-based streetwear brand utilizes its signature logo on hats, shirts, bandanas, and more.
Juls NYC
A one-of-a-kind hair accessories brand focused on adding bling to your natural hairstyles.
Jumz Accessories
An accessories brand that specializes in their beading technique crafting different handbags.
Just A Friend Foundation
Biz Markie’s Just A Friend Foundation supports children in the foster care system and individuals experiencing food deprivation.
K Milele
K Milele is a resort wear brand featuring bathing suits, beach bags, and more.
Kulture BoutiK
Kulture BoutiK is an Afro-centric and Western inspired brand featuring jewelry, accessories, artwork, and clothing.
La Bel
An all-natural quality skincare brand sells hand-mixed oils, scrubs, haircare, and more.
Liha Beauty
Liha Beauty combines her African roots with British culture, shifting beauty culture through their natural skincare product offering.
MXGM
The Malcolm X Grassroots Movement is an organization that focuses on freeing incarcerated political activists.
Mariah’s Art
Mariah uses mixed-media mosaics, including acrylic paint, oil paint, and oil pastels, for her various pieces of artwork.
Maurice Mentor
Multimedia artist Maurice Mentor specializes in reimagining different cartoon and fictional figures through his paintings.
Mizizi International
Mizzi International is an apparel brand that uses the concept of a sports jersey to represent various countries.
Mozaclife
Sweden-based jewelry designer uses materials like wire and resin to construct her accessories.
NYC Mac and Cheese Truck
The NYC Mac and Cheese trucks have been seen at many festivals and provide speedy service perfect for festival goers.
New York Penn
A celebration of New York City, this brand redefines the classic Yankees jersey into a crochet knit and many other designs.
Pretty Tokers
Pretty Tokers is a THC accessories brand inspired by the lifestyles of young women.
Reformed School
Reformed School uses upcycled and repurposed materials to make clothing and home decor.
Republic Bar and Grill Ghana
From Ghana, Republic Bar and Grill has made the trip to Afropunk for a second time, serving us their Ghanaian dishes in the most authentic way.
Siatta Jeans
Siatta uses a patchwork technique alongside her afrocentric influences to create afro style jeans.
Skadmas
A global marketplace selling various artisan pieces with the goal of eradicating poverty through their efforts.
Slayed In Braids
Editorial hairstylist, Helene Koudou, focuses on unique cornrow styles inspired by both pop culture and traditional African styles.
Smile Bigger with Dani
Danni is a certified dental assistant and tooth gem specialist dedicated to providing you with a quality tooth gem experience.
Sound Mind Live
A nonprofit organization devoted to using the power of music to help those with mental health issues.
Street Cat Marketplace
A marketplace curating beautiful collections of handmade jewelry, eccentric jewelry and more from your local artists.
Summer Dion
Summer Dion is a dancer and a sound bath healer who uses her skills to help you slow down and reconnect with yourself.
The Southern Comfort
After 10 years in business, The Southern Comfort continues to make eclectic south food with a parafusion vibe to satisfy your stomach’s needs.
Those Brothers
A second-generation jewelry business, handcrafting distinctive jewelry for over 40 years.
Timothy Nash
An apparel company that focuses on bringing couture influences to streetwear culture.
Tridevi
With the goal of promoting intention, prayer, and love, the holistic brand, Trivdevi, sells oils, herbs, incense and more.
Try Vegan
Started in 2015, Try Vegan has a goal of promoting veganism through their delicious vegan cuisines.
Unwind With Sass
Sass sells handmade soaps and soy candles to foster peace and wellness.
Well Read Sistas
A book club for black women only reading other black women and also providing low cost professional development for members.
Wilde Herbs
Wilde Herbs is dedicated to providing high-quality and vegan CBD products.
Ythera Beauty
Kenyan brand Ythera Beauty crafts products by carefully selecting ingredients and crafting formulas to nourish the skin and hair.
Zuresh
Zuresh is an all-around natural solution for all your skin, hair, and health needs.