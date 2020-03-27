Instagram

Social media erupted last year when T.I. claimed on a podcast that he takes annual trips to the gynecologist with his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to check that the teenager’s hymen was “intact.”

Now the 18-year-old is finally speaking out about the headline-making incident in a new trailer of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, released Thursday.

Although it’s unclear who or what she’s referring to, the teen says to the camera, “After all of this, it’s changed honestly.”

Could she be talking about her relationship with her father? Is she referring to her relationship with social media? Some may remember that Deyjah liked a few shady tweets after the swell of criticism aimed at her father, briefly unfollowed him and her stepmother, Tiny, on social media, and temporarily deactivated her Instagram account.

The new 60-second trailer also shows Tiny asserting that “Tip has a way of taking things a little too far.” T.I. later adds, “Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to raise my children.”

T.I. later clarified during an episode of Red Table Talk that his comments were “misconstrued.”

“So, I just began to, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think that a lot of people took it extremely literal,” he said at the table.

T.I. went on to explain that Deyjah’s mother, R&B singer Ms. Niko, was present at the time of the incident, that he did not go into the exam room, and that none of what he discussed “was being done present day,” with the rapper adding that the events had occurred when Deyjah was 15 and 16 years old.

Also featured in the trailer for the VH1 series are their co-star, Toya Wright, who is dealing with the aftermath of losing two brothers to murder; Monica, who is tackling life after divorce; and Letoya Luckett, who was experiencing marital woes with her husband Tommicus Walker.

The season premiere of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is set to air on VH1 April 13 at 9 p.m. ET.