DaBaby will be performing at the VMAs for the first time this year.

The “Rockstar” rapper is nominated in three categories this year, including for Artist Of The Year. He also received two nods for Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Choreography for his music video for “Bop.”

The Charlotte spitter and his signature smile have been heating up the streaming charts since he dropped his debut album Baby On Baby in 2019. He followed it up with this year’s Blame It on Baby, which has earned nearly a billion streams since its April release.

DaBaby will be sharing the stage with acts from a variety of genres, including the Black Eyed Peas, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, BTS, Miley Cyrus, CNCO, Maluma and The Weeknd.

Many performances at the VMAs this year will be aired live from a variety of outdoor locations in New York City in compliance with safety guidelines.

Being forced into an unconventional setup by the COVID-19 pandemic clearly works for Da Baby, who gave an energetic tribute to George Floyd at this year’s first-ever virtual BET Awards with the help of Roddy Rich.

The VMAs, hosted by actress and producer Keke Palmer, will air live on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.