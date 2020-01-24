Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The only Black acting nominee at this year’s Oscars will be pulling double duty. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that Cynthia Erivo will be performing the Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up” from her film Harriet during this year’s awards show.

The best actress nominee expressed her excitement about the upcoming performance in a post on her Instagram page.

“Being nominated as an actress was one big dream, but being nominated for the music I make and perform is one of the ultimates….because ever since I could remember I’ve wanted to sing on the @theacademy #oscars stage. I get to do it with my song. Goodness!! See you on the 9th,” she wrote.

Showcasing her musical talent has always been a huge part of Erivo’s acting career. She sang the songs such as “I’m Here,” “Somebody Gonna Love You,” and “Dear God – Sofia” during her time in the celebrated Broadway musical The Color Purple. She’d go on to win a Tony Award for that performance. She also contributed the song “Fly Before You Fall” to the soundtrack of the 2014 movie Beyond the Lights.

Erivo’s performance of “Stand Up” will be one of five Oscar-nominated original songs that will be performed during the telecast of the awards ceremony. Her fellow Brit Elton John will also perform his song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his fantastical biopic Rocketman. And This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will perform “I’m Standing with You” from her faith-based film, Breakthrough.

Questlove will also be making a special appearance during the telecast as well.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on Sunday, February 9.

Share :