Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo And More Receive 97th Academy Award Nominations

(Photo by Al Seib/The Academy via Getty Images)

The 2025 Academy Award nominations have ignited a much-needed conversation about diversity in Hollywood, shining a spotlight on Black talent that, for so long, has been either overlooked or relegated to the margins. This year’s nominations are a powerful reminder of how far the industry has come since the #OscarsSoWhite movement took the world by storm nearly a decade ago. Yet, even as Black nominees make strides, the lack of broader representation underscores how much further Hollywood must go to ensure true inclusivity.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: In this handout photo provided by The Academy, (L-R) Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott present the nominees for Actor in a Leading Role onstage during the 97th Oscars Nominations Announcement at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 23, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images)

In a year where Black talent is front and center, Colman Domingo’s nomination for Best Actor in Sing Sing stands as a major achievement. Domingo’s compelling portrayal of a man grappling with his past and seeking redemption within the prison system earned widespread acclaim, making his nomination a breakthrough moment in a category that has too often been dominated by a narrow set of voices. Domingo’s recognition is not just a win for him—it’s a reflection of the ongoing need for more stories that center Black experiences, and for more Black actors given leading roles that reflect the complexity and diversity of their talents.

Cynthia Erivo also makes history with her nomination for Best Actress for her role as Elphaba in Wicked. Having previously been recognized for her powerful performance in Harriet, Erivo’s turn as the misunderstood witch brings her vocal and emotional talents to new heights, showcasing what is possible when Black actresses are allowed to take on iconic, high-profile roles. However, Erivo’s nomination also serves as a reminder of how rare it is to see Black women leading blockbuster films, a void that has been long noted within Hollywood’s historical exclusionary practices.

In the Best Original Song category, Abraham Alexander earned recognition for his song “Like a Bird” from Sing Sing. His heartfelt ballad beautifully captures the themes of hope and struggle at the heart of the film, adding an emotional layer to the narrative. Alexander’s nomination highlights the growing importance of Black musicians in cinematic storytelling, a sector where Black artists have been historically underrepresented.

Despite these important milestones, the 2025 Oscar nominations reveal that the conversation about racial diversity in Hollywood is far from over. The lack of Black nominees in several key categories—such as Best Director and Best Picture—underscores how Black talent is still being excluded from the highest echelons of filmmaking. Though the #OscarsSoWhite movement sparked a necessary reckoning in the industry, the fact that many films and artists of color are still being overlooked signals that diversity efforts, while visible, are still in progress.

As the Oscars approach, these Black nominees are not just competing for awards—they are pushing the industry forward, breaking barriers, and creating space for the next generation of talent. In this historic year, their recognition signifies that Hollywood’s evolving narrative is one that celebrates stories from all walks of life.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Tune in for free over-the-air on your local ABC station and streaming live on Hulu for the first time.