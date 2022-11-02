‘Cinderella’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

One of the oldest and most popular stories in history is that of Cinderella, which follows a beautiful young woman with a harsh stepfamily who falls in love with a prince. After a series of events, the two ultimately get married and live happily ever after. Out of the many variations of this tale, ABC’s 1997 version starring Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston has grown to be arguably the most impactful.
Premiering on November 2, 1997, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderellabecame a major ratings success, and was also nominated for several industry awards, including seven Primetime Emmy Awards, winning one for Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program. The program’s success inspired Disney and ABC to produce several similar musical projects thereafter.
Originally set for Houston to star in the titular role, she offered it to Brandy after the movie was delayed for a few years. Outside of its many accolades, its most important achievement was the diversity of its cast, specifically with Norwood being the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on screen. Throughout the years, 1997’s Cinderella has grown in its acclaim, and is considered one of the best film adaptations of the iconic fairy tale.
Alongside Houston and Norwood, Cinderella featured Whoopi Goldberg, Natalie Desselle-Reid, Paolo Montalbán, Jason Alexander, and more. As this film celebrates its 25th anniversary today, let’s take a look back at the cast then and now.
01
Cinderella
The film’s title character, Cinderella lived a sheltered life and was constantly looked down upon by her disrespectful stepfamily. She eventually meets a charming Prince, they fall in love and get married.
02
Brandy
Brandy Norwood – better known by just “Brandy” – had already released a chart-topping album, and was the star of her own TV show titled Moesha. Since the success of Cinderella, she has appeared in several projects across film and television including The Game and Queens. She has also been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards, winning one in 1999 for “The Boy is Mine.”
Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET
03
Fairy Godmother
Played by the legendary Whitney Houston, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother magically transforms a pumpkin into a carriage, rats into footmen and a coachman, mice into horses, and her rags into a beautiful gown, complete with a pair of glass slippers; and encourages her to go to the ball.
04
Whitney Houston
By 1997, Houston had already achieved icon status. After three amazing albums she ventured into the field of acting in 1992’s The Bodyguard, with roles in Waiting to Exhale and The Preacher’s Wife following. Known as one of the greatest singers – and musicians – of all-time, Houston passed away tragically on February 11, 20122.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
05
Queen Constantina
Prince Christopher’s mother. She, along with King Maximillian, hosted a ball to find a suitable bride for her son.
06
Whoopi Goldberg
Goldberg is literally a renaissance woman. She is an actor, comedian, author, and television personality and has received several awards throughout her career. She is one of 17 entertainers to win the EGOT, which includes an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. In 2001, she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She can now be seen in the film Till and currently hosts The View on ABC.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC
07
Minerva
Minerva is one of the secondary antagonists in the 1997 film Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. She is the younger daughter of the Stepmother, younger sister of Calliope, and Cinderella’s stepsister.
08
Natalie Desselle-Reid
After appearing in classic Black films such as B.A.P.S., Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, and Set It Off, Desselle-Reid had roles in Madea’s Big Happy Family, For Your Love and the CW sitcom Eve. Sadly, she passed away at the age of 53 on December 7, 2020, after a bout with cancer.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
09
Prince Christopher
Prince Christopher is the royal prince and Cinderella’s love interest in the 1997 film.
Courtesy of Disney
10
Paolo Montalbán
A year after Cinderella, Montalbán played Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat: Conquest. He also appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Just Wright, and several Broadway shows.
Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
11
Lionel
The servant of King Maximilian, Queen Constantina, and Prince Christopher’s valet.
Courtesy of Disney
12
Jason Alexander
An Emmy and Tony winner, he is best known for his role as George Costanza in the Seinfeld. He has made guest appearances on shows such as Dream On, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in 2020.
Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Green Planet Productions, LLC
13
Stepmother
Cinderella’s Stepmother is the main antagonist of the 1997 film. She is also the mother of Calliope and Miverna.
Courtesy of Disney
14
Bernadette Peters
Over a career spanning more than six decades, she has starred in musical theatre, television and film, performed in solo concerts and released recordings. She is slated to star in the upcoming Apple TV series High Desert.
Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
15
Calliope
She is the oldest daughter of the Stepmother and Cinderella’s stepsister. She is also Minerva’s sister.
Courtesy of Disney
16
Veanne Cox
The Tony-nominated Cox cultivated a long career in film and television after the release of 1997’s Cinderella. She has received roles in One Life to Live, Law & Order, CSI and Boston Legal.
Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
17
King Maximilian
Queen Constantina’s husband, Prince Christopher’s father, and a supporting character in Cinderella.
Courtesy of Disney
18
Vincent Garber
After the success of Cinderella, Garber appeared in several award-winning films such as Milk, The Town, and Argo. He also appeared in 1998’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back.