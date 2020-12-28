Best Barefaced Celebrity Selfies Of 2020

With so much upheaval in the world, makeup was a priority low on many people’s list this year, celebrities included. With more time relegated to the home than ever before, our favorite singers, actresses and socialites gave us more intimate peeks into their personal lives in more ways than one. It explains why barefaced selfies ultimately dominated social media in all of 2020, making celebs feel more relatable than ever, and serving as a comfort of sorts knowing that we’re all in this together. For many of us, this has been a year of relearning and falling in love again—or for the first time—with the skin we’re in.

So, let’s get barefaced. Check out 30+ makeup-less celebrity selfies that we loved this year and that you will, too.

Gabrielle Union

2. Yara Shahidi

3. Nia Long

4. Megan Thee Stallion

5. Rihanna

6. Cynthia Bailey

7. Eva Marcille

8. Teyana Taylor

9. Yvonne Orji

10. Sanaa Lathan

11. Regina King

12. Lizzo

13. Ari Lennox

14. Halle Berry

15. Zoe Kravitz

16. Jayda Cheaves

17. Jackie Aina

18. JT

19. Justine Skye

20. Willow Smith

21. Jordyn Woods

22. Octavia Spencer

23. Supa Cent

24. Savannah James

25. Kelly Rowland

26. Tia Mowry

27. Indya Moore

28. Erykah Badu

29. Janet Mock

30. Jill Scott

31. Naomi Campbell

32. Tika Sumpter

33. Queen Latifah

34. Winnie Harlow

35. Keyshia Cole

36. Tracee Ellis Ross