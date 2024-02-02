The Original 'Apollo Creed' Carl Weathers Has Passed Away

On Thursday, footballer-turned actor Carl Weathers, passed away. He was 76. Weather’s has played a handful of beloved roles, most popularly known for Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films.

Born in New Orleans, Weathers has played roles in television and film that span nearly a half-century. Prior to making his debut in Tinseltown, Weathers was a star football player at San Diego State, where he majored in theater. He went on to play with the Oakland Raiders, retiring in 1974 to pursue his real dream of acting.

US director/actor Carl Weathers arrives to a special screening of season three of The Mandalorian at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 28, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Beginning in the 1970s, he landed small roles in Arthur Marks’ blaxploitation flicks Bucktown and Friday Foster. He made cameos in shows such as Kung Fu, Good Times, S.W.A.T., The Six Million Dollar Man and Cannon. He also appeared in episodes of Starsky and Hutch, Barnaby Jones, Switch, The Streets of San Francisco, and voiced Combat Carl in Toy Story 4.

More recently Weathers starred in Star Wars’ The Mandalorian, where he played Greef Karga.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

He is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons.