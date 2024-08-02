Broccoli City Festival Makes Triumphant Return To D.C. With An Enhanced Venue, Elevated Vibes, And An Unbeatable Artist Lineup

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 27: Megan Thee Stallion performs during Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field on July 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

You asked, and the Broccoli City Festival team delivered.

Washington D.C.’s premiere music festival — showcasing the city’s best food, culture, businesses, and local talent — made its return this past weekend at Audi Field. Thousands of fans filled both the stands and the field to participate in the annual festivities, which featured a star-studded lineup that included appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét, Kaytranada, Issa Rae, Sexxy Red, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Gunna, and more.

The weekend kicked off on Thursday with the inaugural Breakthrough Women in Music & Media Dinner, hosted by Broccoli City Festival and NPR. This event, which honored yours truly, set the tone for what was to come, celebrating influential women and their contributions to the music and media industries. The atmosphere was not only electric with anticipation for the weekend ahead, but the beautiful dinner, which took place at La Vie on the Wharf, was filled with sisterhood and solidarity.

As Saturday commenced, the excitement only grew. The doors opened and we got to see performances on the Converse and City stages from a range of different national and local artists. Sexxy Red, who performed earlier in the afternoon, brought a raw, fun and unapologetic energy to the stage performing viral hits like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Sexyy Red performs on stage during the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Later that night, the highlight of the festival was undoubtedly Megan Thee Stallion’s performance. Introduced by the ever-inspiring Issa Rae, who praised fellow hottie Megan for her “bars and body,” the atmosphere was charged with excitement. In true Rae fashion, she also announced her new album, “Issa The Pony,” because as she stated, “she’s not quite a pony yet.” This set the stage for a could only be unforgettable performance from the stallion, herself.

Megan Thee Stallion did not disappoint. She performed a series of fan favorites including “Savage,” “Hot Girl Summer,” and “Body, blending high-energy anthems with recent releases.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 27: Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage during the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

One of the standout performances of Sunday was delivered by Victoria Monét. Taking the stage following Kaytranada (who was upset for having his set cut short), Monét captivated the audience with her smooth vocals and dynamic stage presence. Performing GRAMMY award-winning hits like “Moment” and “Experience,” she showcased her impressive range and undeniable talent. Her set was a perfect blend of sultry and energetic, and set the tone for Gunna who would close out the show.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Victoria Monet performs during Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

One of the most notable improvements this year was the new venue at Audi Field. The larger, more accommodating space made for a seamless experience for attendees. The layout was thoughtfully designed, with stages strategically placed to avoid sound overlap and plenty of room for festival-goers to move around comfortably. The addition of seating at the new venue also truly elevated the festival experience, making it easy to navigate and enjoy all that the event had to offer.

It wouldn’t be right to talk about Broccoli City Festival without addressing the elephant in the room — the weather! The beautiful weather also played a significant role in the festival’s success, and for the first time in years, concert-goers enjoyed clear skies and warm temperatures, with no rain in sight. The sunshine added to the vibrant energy of the event, creating a perfect backdrop for the performances and activities.

While the music was undoubtedly the star of the show, the 2024 Broccoli City Festival offered much more than just incredible performances. The festival grounds were filled with art installations, food vendors, and interactive experiences that showcased the diversity and creativity of the community. Local vendors offered a variety of delicious food options, from classic D.C. dishes to international cuisine, ensuring there was something for everyone.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: A general view from the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The vendor area buzzed with energy, offering a diverse array of products and services that highlighted the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the community, such as the Spice Suite, SELF Handmade Incense, Honey Glow, KIN Apparel and Tooth Couture. Attendees could explore a myriad of vendors featuring everything from handcrafted jewelry and unique fashion pieces to artisanal foods and natural skincare products. Each vendor brought something special to the festival, creating a marketplace that was as exciting and dynamic as the music itself. This curated experience allowed festival-goers to support small businesses and discover new favorites, making the event a true celebration of culture and community.

The art installations were another highlight, providing visually stunning and thought-provoking pieces that added to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. Interactive experiences, such as photo booths and virtual reality stations, offered attendees unique ways to engage with the festival and create lasting memories.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: A general view from the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Broccoli City Festival has always been about more than just music; it’s also about community and sustainability. This year was no different, with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly practices and community engagement. Recycling stations were strategically placed throughout the venue, and there were numerous initiatives aimed at reducing the festival’s carbon footprint. Additionally, the festival partnered with local organizations to promote health and wellness, providing resources and information to attendees.

As I reflect on the weekend, I can confidently say that the 2024 Broccoli City Festival was one of the best music festivals I’ve ever experienced. From the incredible performances to the seamless organization and beautiful weather, every aspect of the festival came together to create an unforgettable experience.