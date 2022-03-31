Netflix’s New ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Series Has Found Its Full Cast

Today, Netflix announced that the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series focusing on a younger Queen Charlotte has found its full cast.

The currently untitled project will star India Amarteifo as the young Charlotte, and centers on the Queen’s rise to power, as well as her marriage to King George and how their love story created the current existence of the characters in Bridgerton. The eight-episode series will also feature young versions of Lady Danbury – played by Adjoa Andoh – and Violet Bridgerton.

Written and executive produced by showrunner Shonda Rhimes, the cast includes Golda Rosheuvel, who will play the elder Queen Charlotte in the prequel, alongside Amarteifio, Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Bridgeton.

The additions to the cast are Michelle Fairley, who will play Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain. Corey Mylchreest plays the young, handsome, and charismatic King George, who has always bowed to the restraints placed on him as royalty; until his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons.

Arsema Thomas will play the younger Agatha Danbury, and Sam Clemmett playing the younger Brimsley. Richard Cunningham will play Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim plays Adolphus, with Rob Maloney playing the royal doctor, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. Hugh Sachs will also appear in the new series, reprising his role as the older Brimsley in Bridgerton.

Tom Verica (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder) is set to direct the upcoming eight-episode series and will serve as executive producer with Rhimes and Shondaland’s Betsy Beers.