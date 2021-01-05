‘Bridgerton’s’ Black Girl Magic Is Absolutely Royal

Shonda Rhimes has done it again.
After bringing us hit shows such as Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder, she’s now taken her talents to Netflix, and it’s safe to say Bridgerton — which premiered on December 25 — is a bonafide hit.
The show, which is based on the popular “Bridgerton” book series, written by Julia Quinn, was created by Shonda Rhimes, is a cross between historical fiction and Gossip Girl.
And if there’s one thing Shonda Rhimes will always do, is put Black women in leading roles (a la Kerry Washington and Viola Davis). And the Black women behind the scandalous and intriguing Netflix series are scene stealers, just as Rhimes intended them to be.
Meet the Black women who are taking charge on Bridgerton.
01
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
What would Bridgerton be without Queen Charlotte? As one of the most memorable parts of Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel’s portrayal of the real-life queen has earned her praise from viewers and critics alike. And it’s no surprise with a resume of accolades such as hers. Some of her stage credits include Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, The Winter’s Tale, Romeo and Juliet, Angels in America, Bad Girls: The Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar. In 2016, she also starred in the film version of Lady MacBeth. She told Broadway World, “I come from a very musical family: we’ve always sung, my father played instruments, my Mum was in an orchestra, my brother too. So it’s in the blood, I suppose!”
02
Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson
Ruby Barker, who plays Marina Thompson on the show (cousin to the Featherington sisters), may be new to the scene, but expect to see this star rise. The British actress is best known for her role in the CBBC’s hit fantasy drama, Wolfblood, and the feature film, How To Stop A Recurring Dream.
03
Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
It’s time to give Adjoa Andoh all of her flowers. Her career, which spans over 30 years is a long and fruitful one. The Ghanaian-British actor is most notably known for her starring role opposite Morgan Freeman in the feature film Invictus, but her theatrical work is really what makes her a star. Her roles have included A Streetcar Named Desire for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and The Dispute, The Odyssey, and Tamburlaine. Her television credits include Jonathan Creek, Close Relations, A Rather English Marriage, and Twelve Angry Men.
04
Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve
This isn’t Kathryn Drysdale’s first time taking on a British royal family. The actress, who plays Genevieve Delacroix, also starred as Meghan Markle in the British show, The Windsors. And it’s safe to say, she’s truly coming into her own. Among other credits, she is best known for playing series lead Louise Brooks for 8 seasons in TV sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.