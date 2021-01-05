‘Bridgerton’s’ Black Girl Magic Is Absolutely Royal

Shonda Rhimes has done it again.

After bringing us hit shows such as Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder, she’s now taken her talents to Netflix, and it’s safe to say Bridgerton — which premiered on December 25 — is a bonafide hit.

The show, which is based on the popular “Bridgerton” book series, written by Julia Quinn, was created by Shonda Rhimes, is a cross between historical fiction and Gossip Girl.

And if there’s one thing Shonda Rhimes will always do, is put Black women in leading roles (a la Kerry Washington and Viola Davis). And the Black women behind the scandalous and intriguing Netflix series are scene stealers, just as Rhimes intended them to be.

Meet the Black women who are taking charge on Bridgerton.