10 Books That Would Make Great Stocking Stuffers

There’s nothing like the holidays! Reuniting with loved ones, the spirit of giving, (and a little PTO) makes the season bright. But one thing many people aren’t looking forward to is figuring out exactly what to purchase for each person on their gifting list.

Not sure what to grab for the littlest family members who already have every toy in the store, your glamorous auntie back from her latest international jaunt, or your history-loving bestie? We’ve got you covered.

These books featuring Black stories from black authors run the gamut from fashion revolution to African young Adult fantasy, from fables about big dreams to retrospectives on big lives. Take a look at the ten novels, coffee table books, autobiographies, essay collections, and children’s books that are sure to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces.