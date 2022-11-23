10 Books That Would Make Great Stocking Stuffers

There’s nothing like the holidays! Reuniting with loved ones, the spirit of giving, (and a little PTO) makes the season bright. But one thing many people aren’t looking forward to is figuring out exactly what to purchase for each person on their gifting list.
Not sure what to grab for the littlest family members who already have every toy in the store, your glamorous auntie back from her latest international jaunt, or your history-loving bestie? We’ve got you covered.
These books featuring Black stories from black authors run the gamut from fashion revolution to African young Adult fantasy, from fables about big dreams to retrospectives on big lives. Take a look at the ten novels, coffee table books, autobiographies, essay collections, and children’s books that are sure to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces.
In this unique and vibrant coffee table book, Fashion Activist James R. Sanders uses style and mages shot by Black photographers, featuring Black models, styled by a team of Black hair and makeup artists, to tell relevant stories about culture, race, relationships, spirituality, and the unapologetic history of all of us.Available at AMAZON
At the time of his untimely passing, the famed actor was nearly finished penning his life story – an in-depth memoir chronicling his East Flatbush upbringing, his career as a dancer and actor in some of the most pivotal depictions of Black men on television, to his ongoing battles with addiction. Told in his own words, Williams details an impactful life and a bright light sadly extinguished far too soon.Available at AMAZON
Inspired by the podcast Life, I Swear, this collection of essays from prominent Black women takes an introspective deep dive into intensely personal topics. Sharing stories of triumph over tribulation as mothers, sisters, daughters, and lovers, these women provide an honest view of the healing process and beauty of self-love, expressed through poignant prose and gorgeous photography.Available at AMAZON
Bronx-bred culinary artists join forces for this collection of 75 mainly plant-based recipes, mixed in with immersive storytelling from diverse stories and stunning photography, to open the floor to big conversations about race, food, culture, and the power of clean eating.Available at AMAZON
A sequel to the sister duo’s 2021 comedy novel You Won’t Believe What Happened to Lacey, this eye-opening and hilarious recount of various microaggressions, profiling incidents, and outright racist encounters the entire Ruffin family has experienced while living in Nebraska.Available at AMAZON
A duo set of silk-covered special editions of both 2014’s Vintage Black Glamour and 2016’s Vintage Black Glamour: Gentlemen’s Quarters, presented in a beautiful black, gold-foiled case, this collection of rare photographs of Black actors, models, writers, and entertainers from the 20th century sees our icons of Old Hollywood presented in all their glamourous glory. From well-known names like Dorothy Dandridge and Sidney Poitier to lesser-recognized pioneers like Margot Webb and Calvin Lockhart, these coffee table books are the perfect addition to any collector’s home.Available at Rocket 88 Books
Ebere’s mother reminds her to dream every night as she puts her to bed. And dream she does…big, bright, bold, imaginative dreams that send her flying across the universe. Encouraged by her mother to stretch her imagination, the title character from Cynthia Erivo’s debut picture book reminds readers of all ages how far you can go when you dare to dream big.Available at AMAZON
The follow-up to Ayana Gray’s 2021 fantasy magic novel based on various African mythologies Beasts of Prey (part 2 of the trilogy) finds our heroine Koffi trapped in a fantasy realm encapsulated in mist. While she works to discover its secrets and the reaches of her own magic, our hero Ekon fights his way across kingdoms to join and fight at her side to defeat the god of death once and for all.Available at AMAZON
Edward Enninful blazed trails for representation in fashion, first as the youngest-ever fashion director at an international publication (i-D Magazine) and later as the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue. This detailed memoir delves into his upbringing in Ghana, relocation to the UK, and storied journey through one of the most glamorous and exclusive industries in the world, discovering his passions, his true self, and his freedom along the way.Available at AMAZON
Hip-Hop photojournalist Jamel Shabazz presents never before seen photos from his personal archives, ranging from the mid-1970s to the early-1980s, creating a visual diary of the swag, beauty, and simplicity of day-to-day Black life on the streets of New York City before narcotics came in and shifted community dynamics for decades to come.Available at AMAZON