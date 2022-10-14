Here’s How You Can Save and Shop This Holiday Season

Adobe

The holiday season is approaching and although it is a magical time of year, it can also be stressful. There is a mile-long list with parties to plan, events to attend, decorating to do, and gifts to buy. Let’s be honest – that sounds pretty pricey, and with the growing cost of living, we started to research ways to save this holiday season.

Enter Crowdtap! Crowdtap is an online community that rewards its members for answering short surveys from some of the world’s largest brands. It’s simple; a brand will ask you questions, you’ll provide your honest feedback and in return, Crowdtap gives you points that can be redeemed for gift cards!

The platform has a huge selection, so you can use your points to get everyone on your list something special. And in the spirit of giving, if you sign up for Crowdtap through Essence.com, you will automatically be entered to win a $20 gift card of your choice. If you need a little more inspiration, take a look below for all the ways you can use Crowdtap this holiday season

GIFTS FOR MOM

• Ulta Beauty, Drybar Blow -Dryer Bush

• Sephora, Holiday Perfume Sampler

• Bath and Body Works, Three Wick Candle

GIFTS FOR DAD

• Home Depot, ATOMIC 20-Volt Drill Driver Starter Kit

• Nike, Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature

• NFL Shop, Official NFL Jerseys

GIFTS FOR KIDS

• Target, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

• Xbox, Madden NFL

• Amazon, Schwinn Toddler and Kids Bike

GIFTS FOR YOU (YES, YOU DESERVE IT! AND YOU’LL DEFINITELY NEED A PICK ME UP…)

• Starbucks, Grande peppermint mocha

• Apple, Apple AirPods Pro

• Nordstrom, Barefoot Dreams throw blanket

Sign up for Crowdtap today!