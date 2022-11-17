Author and therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab announced the release of her new book, Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships, and it’s now available for pre-order. This new release is a roadmap for understanding family struggles and moving past them.

“Every family has a story. For some of us, our family of origin is a solid foundation that feeds out confidence and helps us navigate life’s challenges. For others, it’s a source of pain, hurt, and conflict that can feel like a lifelong burden,” says Tawwab.

There is no one way to handle a complex relationship, and you must be comfortable with any decision you make. Ending a relationship isn’t always the best option neither is enduring more pain. Each relationship is unique.

Drama Free offers practical guidance to help you address the challenges in your relationships with parents, siblings, children, in-laws, extended family, and blended family. You are the change you’ve been waiting for in your family.”

Some topics she highlights in the book include emotional neglect, addicted or absent parents, and the mental health struggles of family members. The ultimate message is to find yourself amid those struggles and take control of your life.

With the holidays approaching, this may be a good read, especially if you have ongoing family conflicts. A 2021 Verywell Mind Mental Health Tracker of 4,000 adults in the U.S. found that 69% of respondents expected conflict during the holidays. This book could give you tools for navigating toxic family dynamics and setting boundaries to preserve your mental health and well-being.

Tawwab is also the New York Times best-selling author of Set Boundaries, Find Peace, a guide to setting healthy boundaries and realizing your potential.



Drama Free will be available on February 28, 2023.