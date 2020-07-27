Black Twitter Pits Usher And Chris Brown Against Each Other In Pretend Verzuz Battle
Usher and Chris Brown | Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic
By Keyaira Boone ·

Verzus has pulled musical heavyweights to the forefront of the Black Twitter streets. The latest duo to be debated is Usher and Chris Brown. Fans of one of R&B’s kings and the highly favored young prince went head to head about who would take home the crown if the two were to participate in a matchup. Some claimed that Usher would wipe the floor with Breezy, while others claimed that Brown would moonwalk right over his predecessor. 

Usher
Usher performs at the 2015 performs at the 2015 ESSENCE Music Festival on July 4, 2015, in New Orleans. (Photo: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Another set of fans felt like the matchup wasn’t fair at all, arguing that the two artists were from completely different eras. 

Chris Brown
ATLANTA – JUNE 8: Singer Chris Brown performs at 2019 Tycoon Music Festival at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

See what Black Twitter had to say about the hypothetical battle below. 

Team Usher was loud and proud.

But Team Breezy was not to be overshadowed. 

In the end, Brown opted out of the conversation. “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself…,” he wrote beneath a video he posted on Instagram
