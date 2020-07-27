Verzus has pulled musical heavyweights to the forefront of the Black Twitter streets. The latest duo to be debated is Usher and Chris Brown. Fans of one of R&B’s kings and the highly favored young prince went head to head about who would take home the crown if the two were to participate in a matchup. Some claimed that Usher would wipe the floor with Breezy, while others claimed that Brown would moonwalk right over his predecessor.
Another set of fans felt like the matchup wasn’t fair at all, arguing that the two artists were from completely different eras.
See what Black Twitter had to say about the hypothetical battle below.
Team Usher was loud and proud.
But Team Breezy was not to be overshadowed.
In the end, Brown opted out of the conversation. “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself…,” he wrote beneath a video he posted on Instagram.