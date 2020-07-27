Usher and Chris Brown | Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Verzus has pulled musical heavyweights to the forefront of the Black Twitter streets. The latest duo to be debated is Usher and Chris Brown. Fans of one of R&B’s kings and the highly favored young prince went head to head about who would take home the crown if the two were to participate in a matchup. Some claimed that Usher would wipe the floor with Breezy, while others claimed that Brown would moonwalk right over his predecessor.

Usher performs at the 2015 performs at the 2015 ESSENCE Music Festival on July 4, 2015, in New Orleans. (Photo: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Another set of fans felt like the matchup wasn’t fair at all, arguing that the two artists were from completely different eras.

ATLANTA – JUNE 8: Singer Chris Brown performs at 2019 Tycoon Music Festival at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

See what Black Twitter had to say about the hypothetical battle below.

Team Usher was loud and proud.

If you’re saying Chris Brown is better than Usher on Al Gore’s internet then you are confessing to the timeline that you are indeed a 12 year old. — Miss Kae (@GoodnightKae) July 27, 2020

No way y’all think Chris Brown records come close to Usher’s. — 🏁 Papa Crump (@PurpleHawkCrump) July 27, 2020

"It's 7 oclock, on the dot, I'm in my drop top cruising the streets" has been stuck in my head for 20 years. #Usher pic.twitter.com/z8IvRU2Ubd — Simby (@SimLuv1) July 26, 2020

Y'all gon' stop discrediting #usher for all his work, & comparing him to people who haven't even gotten to achieve or could never achieve what he's created for himself. Stop playin' on this man's name. Chris has good songs, but he ain't no Usher Raymond. pic.twitter.com/896lQGPRjI — Daveena H. Se'man (@Butterfly070396) July 26, 2020

And y’all got the audacity to use Al Gore’s Internet to say Chris Brown can beat this man in a Versuz https://t.co/yMGdiIR9vy — Lamar Johnson (@im_lamar) July 27, 2020

Exactly. Usher doesn’t ever need to put out another hit again. He was in his bag consistently for about 20 years. He even did a song with Chris Brown 20 years after he came out & it was a hit, too lol — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@jess_dfm) July 27, 2020

Tyrese, Tank, Miguel….I mean Chris Brown doesn’t even have the range. I’m so offended for Usher 🥴😭 https://t.co/pnG8j329m7 — Buffy Summers (@ohMYkennie) July 27, 2020

@Usher vs. @chrisbrown ? Why is this actually up for debate. Chris brown legend but USHER RAYMOND! Mr 7oclock on the dot! Mr My Way! Sir leave the one I’m with! Lord put all my wrongs on an album! Sorry no comparison — Jade (@Jadentaytay) July 27, 2020

But Team Breezy was not to be overshadowed.

oh please. .. when’s the last time Usher even put out any music? Chris has NON STOP put quality music out since his first debut!! CONSISTENTLY. .. leave me alone w that BS! ya fav could never put out 40 song NON SKIPPABLE albums back to back! 😎 — Habibti 👑✨ (@SuckMyPwetty) July 27, 2020

A lot of y’all ain’t never heard Chris Brown first album must be. Boy dere coming with Run it, Poppin, Ya man ain’t me, Say Goodbye, Winner and Gimme that off the warm up alone. Be respectful. — Nephew Mamba – Basketball Teacher 🖤 (@Nephew____) July 27, 2020

There is a reason why chris brown was asked to do a tribute for Michael TWICE and not usher pic.twitter.com/QbeSVwC3aL — gotta rebrand (@jaelynsrevenge) July 26, 2020

The energy Chris will bring to this battle, in my opinion, will settle it in the end.

The ninja of the music industry can’t lose. — Mighty Joe Young (@TravietheSinger) July 27, 2020

I would like to say Usher, but CB has too many hits. Usher is a legend, no doubt, but CB for the win. — BHoraceParke (@HdotParke) July 27, 2020

All y’all saying usher perfomed with Michael Jackson I didn’t see or hear nobody call him to do a tribute to Michael #ChrisBrown did that twice!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sMLttQsxyL — Lasley&DavidTV! (@LDavidtv) July 26, 2020

In the end, Brown opted out of the conversation. “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself…,” he wrote beneath a video he posted on Instagram.