Meet The Black Couples Saying ‘I Do’ In Season 14 Of ‘Married At First Sight’ In Boston

As it prepares to come to a close, Season 13 of Married at First Sighthas certainly taken viewers on quite the emotional rollercoaster. There have been outbursts, tears, gaslighting, locked doors, secret dating apps and shocking splits. But as MAFS viewers know, when one season concludes, another is right on the horizon.
Enter in Season 14. The experts are returning to Boston (that’s where we were introduced to Shawniece and Jephte, who remain married, share a daughter and appear on the spinoff Couples Cam), this time with five couples. The series will return on January 5, 2022 with a three-hour premiere, and is preceded by the Season 14 Matchmaking Special on December 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the Kickoff Special with Kevin Frazier on December 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Of the five couples set to be featured, two are Black, which is always exciting — especially if they hit it off and have a healthy, lasting connection. There’s 29-year-old Jasmina, saying “I do” to Michael, 28. They’ve overcome past trauma and struggle dating apps to take part in the experiment and are putting their faith in the experts.
Then there’s Katina and Olajuwon, both 29, who after self-love journeys and playing the field (aka, being a “playboy”), are ready to settle down.
Get to know more about both pairings, including one groom’s connection to Jephte Pierre, and get a peek at the other hopefuls looking for love in Beantown.
01
Katina and Olajuwon
After spending two years loving on and becoming the best version of herself, Katina is ready to be a wife and mother and to do so with help from MAFS experts. Her groom is Olajuwon, who admits he was a “playboy” at one time. He’s since realized he’s been lonely and is ready to share his life with someone. Olajuwon actually went to school with Jephte Pierre, reconnecting at a recent homecoming celebration. Jephte had nothing but great things to say about his experience on the show in Season 6, which encouraged Olajuwon to give it a shot when it returned to Boston for casting.
Courtney Hizey Photography
02
Jasmina and Michael
An early childhood education teacher, Jasmina always knew she wanted kids, but she needed the right partner to make that happen. Believing the experiment works, she signed up for MAFS and to find her happily ever after.
As for Michael, he was encouraged by his sister to try and sign up for the show after growing frustrated with the dating app game. He too is ready for a family and is believing the experts can help bring that to fruition.
Courtney Hizey Photography
03
Alyssa and Chris
Other pairs include Alyssa and Chris. After spending her time rescuing animals worldwide, Alyssa, 30, is ready to find love. Experts are hopeful that her match, Chris, 35, who has been in long-term relationships since high school, will be just right for her.
Courtney Hizey Photography
04
Lindsey and Mark
Lindsey, 34, is looking for the kind of love her grandparents (married more than 70 years) have, while Mark, 37, has struggled to find women who are ready to settle down to date. They’re both hopeful that this experiment will bring them closer to lasting love.
Courtney Hizey Photography
05
Noi and Steve
After falling in love easily and being let down hard, Noi, 33, is seeking help from the experts to find her Mr. Right after so many Mr. Wrongs. Her match is Steve, 38. He found out his grandparents’ marriage was arranged (and they have been together 60+ years), so he’s looking for the same happy, healthy outcome in his own love life and is confident the experts can make it happen.