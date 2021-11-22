Meet The Black Couples Saying ‘I Do’ In Season 14 Of ‘Married At First Sight’ In Boston

Courtney Hizey Photography

As it prepares to come to a close, Season 13 of Married at First Sight has certainly taken viewers on quite the emotional rollercoaster. There have been outbursts, tears, gaslighting, locked doors, secret dating apps and shocking splits. But as MAFS viewers know, when one season concludes, another is right on the horizon.

Enter in Season 14. The experts are returning to Boston (that’s where we were introduced to Shawniece and Jephte, who remain married, share a daughter and appear on the spinoff Couples Cam), this time with five couples. The series will return on January 5, 2022 with a three-hour premiere, and is preceded by the Season 14 Matchmaking Special on December 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the Kickoff Special with Kevin Frazier on December 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Of the five couples set to be featured, two are Black, which is always exciting — especially if they hit it off and have a healthy, lasting connection. There’s 29-year-old Jasmina, saying “I do” to Michael, 28. They’ve overcome past trauma and struggle dating apps to take part in the experiment and are putting their faith in the experts.

Then there’s Katina and Olajuwon, both 29, who after self-love journeys and playing the field (aka, being a “playboy”), are ready to settle down.

Get to know more about both pairings, including one groom’s connection to Jephte Pierre, and get a peek at the other hopefuls looking for love in Beantown.

Loading the player...