Beyoncé Reveals New Country Album Name, 'Cowboy Carter'

On Tuesday, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announced her forthcoming album, Cowboy Carter. The album, releasing March 29 is the official installation of Act II, following Renaissance, which she released in 2022. The long-awaited project is a part of a larger three-part series reclaiming Black music.

Along with sharing the name to the upcoming project, she also went as far as sharing the albums artwork, a saddle with a red, white, and blue sash that reads Cowboy Carter. Her website also includes all new merchandise, leaning into the cowboy theme, with t-shirts, limited edition vinyls, as well as CDs.

It’s no coincidence that the Houston native shared her first visual of what to expect from Cowboy Carter on today, as it marks peak rodeo season in her hometown, and simultaneously the third installation of Bun B’s “Takeover” series at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Fans are already privy to two singles on the album, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which she first announced at the Super Bowl. Today, both songs have charted on Billboard Hot 100 and Country Music Charts. The latter of which made Beyoncé the first Black woman to have a No.1 song on the country music charts. Additionally, the deep cut also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Beyoncé’s ninth chart-topper and first since “Break My Soul.”

‘Cowboy Carter’ is slated to release March 29.