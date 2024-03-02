50 Cent's Rodeo Houston Performance Was A Celebration Of Black Heritage

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Black Heritage Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a celebration of African-American culture and their contributions to Western culture, from Zydeco music to herding cattle. According to HLSR, day-long festivities on Black Heritage Day included live entertainment on the Junction Stage from Houston’s finest bands, choirs, dance teams, cheerleader teams, and fine arts groups; special entertainment at the Champion Wine Garden and in The Hideout; and historical and educational displays around the grounds of NRG Park. This year’s nighttime concert was headlined by none other than Houston’s newest resident, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The concert marked on of the highest in attendance for a hip-hop act, with 74,729 concert-goers, following closely Cardi B’s record setting performance in 2019. The rapper and media mogul is no stranger to the yearly hoedown, as he’s participated in the rodeo’s Uncorked! Wine Competition. However, this year, he upped the ante with a performance of some of his biggest hits.

Before the concert began, guests enjoyed a brief set from the Jack Yates High School band, who set the tone for an electric evening, led by their fiesta drum major. The local Third Ward school also received a $5,000 grant to help students continue to follow their dreams.

As the lights went down in the stadium, the show was ostensibly well lit by camera phones in every section. Fans rose to their feet as everyone could hear the beat drop to 50 Cent’s opening song, “P.I.M.P.,” where he came out clad in a white suit and fedora – marking the first of many outfit changes for the Power creator.

The South Jamaica Queens native set the stage ablaze performing songs “I Get Money,” “Hate It or Love It,” “Many Men,” “Window Shopper,” “Magic Stick,” “Candy Shop,” and “If I Can’t.” He performed the majority of his set alongside his G-Unit family, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 24: Tony Yayo, 50 Cent and Uncle Murda performs on stage during The Final Lap Tour 2023 at Toyota Center on August 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Though the rapper and mogul spends most of his time split between major cities for work and play, Fif showcased love for both his NY upbringing and newly planted Houston roots by donning sweatsuits and fitted caps along with an array of Astros gear, including custom jerseys and hats.

In between performing some of his biggest hits, 50 Cent brought out a handful of acts to support his set, including DaBaby, who performed “Rockstar,” and “Suge.” Flo Rida came out and performed “Low,” and “My House.”

While 50 and his guests were filled with high octane energy, the concert was complemented by special effects, lasers, and pyrotechnics that added fuel to the already exciting show.

Beyond some of his greatest hits, 50 also dipped into his media mogul bag and performed the theme song from his hit show Power, “Big Rich Town.” 50 Cent was eventually joined by singer Jeremih, who performed “Down On Me,” and “Birthday Sex,” a rather risqué song of choice for the rodeo’s family-friendly audience. Nonetheless, the Late Nights crooner performed the track while also playing notes on a grand piano, where a dancer showed off her sexiest moves.

Fif couldn’t close the show without paying homage to the late rapper and mentee, Pop Smoke, and performed one of his songs. As the show winded down, fans waited in anticipation of his closing song. Some were anxiously waiting for “Wanksta,” from his RIAA certified diamond album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, however he saved the best for last closing the show with “In Da Club.”

Following his closing song, in true Texas fashion rode off backstage atop a Ford F-150.

50 Cent tore the house down at The 2024 HOUSTON RODEO and then rode off in a Ford F-150. pic.twitter.com/qwfPMdMadz — IG: @DJKIDKREO (@DJKIDKREO) March 2, 2024

His stage presence didn’t come as a shocker, as the rapper recently wrapped last summer’s The Final Lap Tour, performing alongside Busta Rhymes. Moreover, he’s still keeping his health up to par. In an interview with Bonsu Thompson for Men’s Health Mag last year, he shared the importance of staying fit. “It’s more important to get back in shape now than it was then,” he says. “Simply because I’m getting older. It’s harder.”

Now the 48 year old is after more business pursuits, though he isn’t afraid to show that he’s still got it. And, for what it’s worth, isn’t shying away from a night “In Da Club.”