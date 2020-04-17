Beyoncé Surprises The Disney Family Singalong

Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Just when the world needed her most, she appeared.

Beyoncé popped up during ABC’s Disney Family Singalong on Thursday.

The television special was developed by Disney to benefit Feeding America, a non-profit focused on hunger relief, an even more pressing concern during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show’s other performers included Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Amber Riley.

The award-winning singer, director, producer, and actress shared an uplifting message from social isolation before breaking out into song.

“Hello to all of the families across the world. I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present The Disney Songbook Singalong, in partnership with Feeding America,” she said.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

Then she sang a hope-filled version of the Disney classic “When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio.

“Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise. God bless you,” she said, nodding reassuringly to the camera before signing off.