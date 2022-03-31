WATCH: The Best Performances In Grammy Award History

Photo by: Kevork Djansezian

With the 64th Annual Grammy Awards airing on April 3, we have a bunch of amazing performances to look forward to, as usual.

Hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah for the second consecutive year, this Sunday’s award ceremony features a star-studded list of musicians hitting stage, including Jon Batiste – who leads all artists with 11 nominations – Silk Sonic, John Legend, Nas, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, and more.

In years past, the Grammy’s had plenty of iconic performances. Michael Jackson’s set in 1988 was legendary, Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was beautiful, and whether it was 2004, 2008, 2014 or 2017 (there’s too many to count) – Beyoncé always pushes the envelope whenever she graces the stage.

In anticipation of this year’s award show, here is a list of some of the greatest performances in Grammy history.

Rick James (1982)

Michael Jackson (1988)

Whitney Houston (1994)

Usher & James Brown (2003)

Prince & Beyoncé (2004)

Kanye West & Jamie Foxx (2006)

Beyoncé & Tina Turner (2008)

Beyoncé (2010)

Jennifer Hudson (2012)

Beyoncé & Jay-Z (2014)

Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder & Daft Punk (2014)

Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney (2015)

Kendrick Lamar (2016)

Beyoncé (2017)

Bruno Mars & Cardi B (2018)

Kendrick Lamar (2018)

Lizzo (2020)