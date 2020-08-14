Jennifer Hudson Threw Her Son Daniel, Jr. An Epic 11th Birthday Party

Jennifer Hudson’s son Daniel, Jr. just celebrated his 11th birthday. Like the rockstar mom she is, Ms. Hudson didn’t let the pandemic stop her from giving her son an epic party.

In a series of photos and videos, Hudson shared the fun moments from her son’s “D-11” themed birthday party. It was everything a kid could ask for: a Nerf gun tournament, a full basketball court, games, cake and the coolest group of family and friends.

“I ain’t gone ever stop celebrating you my baby,” the superstar wrote in dedication to her only child. “You will never forget a bday on my watch.”

The fun continued as family and friends sang happy birthday and cut into an impeccably decorated Nerf cake.

The party’s guests had a blast in the photo booth, which created fun gifs set to music. This looked like the kind of get together even adults would hate to miss.

David Jr. got double the love when he spent some time with his dad, David Otunga, who put together a Captain America themed party for the birthday boy. He even received his own Captain America shield.

We just can’t wait to see how dope little next post-COVID birthday party will be. Happy birthday David Jr!