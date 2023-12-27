ESSENCE Best Of 2023: The Year In Entertainment

2023 was one of the most exciting years to date in the field of entertainment. The world was able to experience career-spanning art exhibitions, the release of highly acclaimed albums, diversity throughout television and theater, and so much more.

This year was also one of uncertainty. For almost four months the actors’ union went on a labor strike, putting a halt to many of our favorite productions, permanently affecting the future of America’s billion dollar movie business. Following the strike’s end in November, viewers were able to witness the resurgence of the film industry, and enjoy the cinematic masterpieces, exceptional performances, and captivating storytelling that shaped the narrative of film in 2023 and beyond.

As we enter a new year, ESSENCE examines the unforgettable moments that occurred in 2023, from Beyoncé’s monumental Renaissance tour to the star-studded cast of The Color Purple—and everything in between. If next year is anything like the last, then 2024 is primed to be the best year yet.