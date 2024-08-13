WATCH: Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, And Akira Akbar Discuss The Impact Of Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’

Ahead of its premiere on August 15, three of the show’s biggest stars spoke on the new season, their character’s development, and more.

Season 3 of Bel-Air premieres on August 15 on Peacock, bringing fans back to modern-day Los Angeles for another intense and emotional chapter for the Banks family. This reimagined drama, inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, breathes new life into the beloved 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, offering a fresh perspective on Will’s transition from the rough streets of West Philadelphia to the affluent neighborhoods of southern California. With a focus on themes of identity, family, and ambition, the series continues to tap into the nostalgia of the original, while capturing the swagger and style of a new generation.

This season promises even more depth as the characters evolve, with Jabari Banks leading the ensemble cast, alongside Olly Sholotan and Akira Akbar, among others. Under the direction of showrunner Carla Banks Waddles and executive producer Morgan Cooper, Season 3 is set to explore new challenges and triumphs. In a recent interview with ESSENCE, the stars discussed the show’s growing popularity, the evolution of their characters since the show’s 2021 debut, and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.