Stacey Abrams Launches New Weekly Podcast With Crooked Media

Photo Credit: John Lamparski

Author and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will explore the realm of podcasting with her new weekly series, Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams.

In the show, Abrams will examine the biggest threats and issues that America faces today, and interview experts for potential solutions, while discussing the best steps for listeners to get involved in their communities and surrounding areas. Produced by Crooked Media, Assembly Required premieres during a critical election year, making the podcast’s timing perfect for the country’s current political climate.

🌟 Exciting news! 🌟 I'm launching a new podcast with @crookedmedia! 🎙️ Join me on "Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams" as we break down big issues & find actionable solutions together. Premiering August 15th! Check out the trailer below. #AssemblyRequired pic.twitter.com/I0RVw22vOH — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 30, 2024

“I can’t imagine a better time,” Abrams said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We are in the midst of big, meaty, terrifying issues that can feel overwhelming and can also feel defeating. My mission is for people to understand that, yeah, it feels too big, but we don’t have to fix it all at once. We can work towards solutions. We can strategize, and we can pick the places where we enter. Not everyone has to go to the same part of the problem. Not everyone has to do the same thing.”

The first episode of Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams will drop August 15, with new episodes available every Thursday.