Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour

Today, Anita Baker announced the dates for her upcoming The Songstress Tour, produced by Live Nation. The series marks the first time the singer has been on a full concert run in more than 25 years.

This set of live concerts will begin on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before concluding in the Oakland Arena on December 23rd. The tour celebrates Baker’s 40 years as a music icon in the industry since the release of her debut album, The Songstress, was released in 1983.

Building A NEW, experience

for You & Me 2023🎉…

Valentine's Day/wknd

Presidents day wknd

Mardi Gras

Mother's Day wknd

Easter wknd pic.twitter.com/7v2FigT2oK — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) October 6, 2022

Baker, born in Toledo, OH, and raised in Detroit, is an eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician. Starting her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker shared her first solo project, The Songstress. Three years later, she rose to stardom following the release of her Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.”

Baker has won several accolades and has four Platinum albums, along with two Gold albums. For her The Songstress Tour, she will be performing her classic hits live, almost a year after winning back the rights to her masters in 2021.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM local time on livenation.com.

See the full list of dates for Anita Baker’s upcoming tour below.

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena