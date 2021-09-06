Anita Baker Says You Can Stream Her Music Again

Anita Baker has resolved her issues with her record company and given her supporters permission to stream her music once more.

Earlier this year, the legendary songstress asked her fans not to stream or buy any of her music. Baker said, in March, that although she had satisfied all of her recording contracts, she was fighting for her masters to be returned to her.

"They no longer "Own", My Name & Likeness," she tweeted. "And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO." 🎁Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts🎈 They no longer "Own", My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me🎼 Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO🎈💓 pic.twitter.com/PXe9xzsJK0 March 9, 2021

This weekend, Baker gave her fans an update, tweeting that the issue has since been resolved.

“All My Children Are Coming Home,” she wrote in a tweet accompanied by a photo of her first five studio albums, 1983’s “The Songstress,” 1986’s “The Rapture,” 1988’s “Giving You the Best That I Got,” 1990’s “Compositions” and 1994’s “Rhythm of Love.” All My Children Are Coming Home

Catalog🎉

Impossible Things Happen🎁…

Every.

Single.

Day.

Gratefully❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OgYaxNmip— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 3, 2021

When a fan asked if her tweet meant her followers were now “in the clear” to stream her music, Ms. Baker confirmed as much, saying, “Yes. Chil’ren…Stream.”