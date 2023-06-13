Anita Baker And Babyface Part Ways On ‘The Songstress Tour’

Anita Baker announced today that Babyface will no longer appear on the remainder of her North American tour after exchanging words with some of his fans on social media.

Today’s news is the culmination of months of back-and-forth banter from several parties. Earlier this year, Babyface (born Kenneth Edmonds) was featured as a special guest on Baker’s 15-city The Songstress tour. In May during a show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Edmonds’ set was canceled due to “technical issues.” He later tweeted: “I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter.”

“I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” the post continued. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

Baker then spoke to the delay on Twitter, saying, “It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita Baker Support Act did Not Perform. I have No Contract with Support Act Not my Call. I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert.”

Since then, the Grammy Award-winning singer has been dealing with an onslaught of tweets from Babyface’s supporters. According to CNN, On June 13, she tweeted “After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bullying/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.”

Babyface, who is fresh off his successful Tiny Desk performance, issued a statement via Twitter following the announcement of his removal as the supporting act on Baker’s The Songstress Tour. “I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour,’” the post read. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”