Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb And Corbin Reid Discuss Season Two Of ‘Run The World’

With the highly anticipated new season of Run The World debuting this Friday, the stars of the show

Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid, spoke with ESSENCE about what viewers can expect from the series this year.

Along with the aforementioned actresses reprises their roles as “Whitney,” “Renee,” and “Sondi,” respectively, as three best friends living and thriving in Harlem, season two also features Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker, Tika Sumpter, and more. Rachelle Williams-BenAry (“Love Life,” “Mixed-ish,” “Survivor’s Remorse”) joins season two as showrunner and executive producer.

Season two of Run the World, premieres Friday, May 26 at 9:30PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada on STARZ. On demand, it will premiere at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform across the UK and Brazil.

Take a look at our interview with Amber, Bresha, and Corbin above.