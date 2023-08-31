Amazon’s Weekly Concert Series ‘Amazon Music Live,’ Returns For Season Two

Photo Credit: Jesse Lirola

Today, Amazon Music announced the second season of Amazon Music Live, the weekly concert series hosted by the Grammy Award-winning artist 2 Chainz. The show will make its return on September 21.

Each week, 2 Chainz will provide fans with unprecedented access to their favorite artists during the AML broadcast. Fans will also be able to tune into the Amazon Music Live pre show hosted by award-winning entertainment journalist and podcaster Gia Peppers and actor, musician, and NBA personality Christian Crosby. The pre-show broadcast will feature interviews, special guests, and more

“Join me each week when I’m turning Thursday night into music’s main stage, with Amazon Music Live” said 2 Chainz. “We’re returning to your screens live after Thursday Night Football with even more new music, more album drops, and more wild performances than ever before. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be after the big game. Tune in and turn up.”

Millions of fans tuned in to watch Season One ofAmazon Music Live last fall, featuring performances from artists including Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, A$AP Rocky, Anitta, 21 Savage, and more. Viewers witnessed unforgettable moments during the live broadcast, including 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s surprise reunion for “Duffle Bag Boy,” and A$AP Rocky’s announcement of his new album Don’t Be Dumb.

“We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week,” said Ryan Redington, GM of Amazon Music. “Available to fans around the world on Prime Video and Twitch, AML became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football, and this year we’re going even bigger.”

Amazon Music Live will also feature live, American Sign Language performance interpretation featuring Deaf and hard-of-hearing interpreters. Available during the live broadcast and on demand, this feature is available for all upcoming Amazon Music Live broadcasts on Prime Video.

Season 2 of Amazon Music Live will be broadcast live from Los Angeles and air on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. Watch the trailer for Amazon Music Live HERE.

