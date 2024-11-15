Alycia Baumgardner On Faith, Femininity And Breaking Barriers In Boxing

Photo Credit: Melina Pizano / Matchroom

Alycia Baumgardner has always embraced a fighting spirit. Growing up in a family of fighters, she didn’t just learn to box—she embodied it. Her journey to becoming the undisputed female super featherweight champion began long before she ever laced up her gloves. In fact, the boxing champion was just four years old when she first wrestled, then eight when her dad asked a question that would define her future: “Do you want to box?” Her answer was simple and sure: “Yeah, I’ll box.” Looking back, she recalls the innocence of that decision, noting, “I didn’t even really know what I was getting myself into, but it just felt right.”

Living in Fremont, Ohio, Baumgardner’s introduction to boxing didn’t come through watching legends or studying tapes. Instead, her skills were shaped by family influences and by a lineup of trainers who saw her potential and helped hone her craft. “I didn’t grow up watching boxing too much,” she shared. “With the athleticism I had and the teachers along the way, I was able to really shape my style.” Her fighting is versatile—she can brawl, she can move, and she can outwit her opponents with technical finesse. But what really drove her forward was the belief that “one day, they’re going to have to respect it.”

That respect came in droves as the popular athlete quickly climbed the ranks, capturing titles in the WBC, IBO, WBO, IBF, and The Ring by 2022. Her style, technical and relentless, made her a feared opponent. But beyond the ring, she also embraced something often sidelined in boxing: her femininity. As she tells ESSENCE, “It’s important to embrace that because this is who I am as a woman.” For her, it’s about balance—a blend of beauty and beast. “You can be a beautiful woman and fight as well,” she says, capturing the duality that makes her a standout figure in women’s boxing.

Photo Credit: Emma Sharon

Outside the ring, Baumgardner’s interests are as varied as her boxing style. She finds time to journal, a habit she keeps up at least twice a week, documenting her life’s highs and lows. “These are just updates on my life,” she explains, seeing it as a way to reflect and grow. She’s also a passionate advocate for wellness, both spiritual and physical, and she takes pride in giving back to her community. From teaching self-defense to women in Detroit to distributing turkeys during the holidays, she is committed to leaving a positive impact on those around her. Her recent visits to HBCUs to inspire young fans are a testament to that commitment, as she encourages them to embrace self-confidence and strive toward their dreams.

For the accomplished pugilist, her place in athletics goes beyond the titles and belts. “To be the face of women’s boxing is a blessing,” she says. “With my story and what I can offer outside the ring, I can reach so many people. It’s bigger than the sport.” She sees her role as a legacy-maker, one who’s known not just for her victories, but for the words she shares and the impact she leaves. “People aren’t going to remember me just for the belts,” she insists. “They’re going to remember what I spoke about, what I told that young girl who dreamed of becoming a champion one day.”

Her journey, however, isn’t without obstacles. As a Black woman in a male-dominated sport, the boxing star had to confront challenges head-on, often feeling like she stood out in a world where she didn’t see many who looked like her. Reflecting on her experience, she says, “Being a young Black girl with muscles wasn’t common. But I always believed one day, people would respect my work ethic.” That belief continues to fuel her as she balances the demands of her sport with the pressures of being an influential figure.

Photo courtesy of Matchroom.

This past September, Alycia faced an unexpected setback during her highly anticipated match with Delfine Persoon at Trilith Studios in Atlanta. The fight was intense, with her determination to defend her undisputed super featherweight title. By the fourth round, a cut over Persoon’s right eye—caused by an accidental clash of heads—forced the ringside doctor to call the fight, resulting in a no-contest ruling. While the decision was anticlimactic, she viewed it as a temporary hurdle rather than a defeat, exuding the same resilience that’s defined her career.

As she looks to the future, the 30-year-old’s focus remains clear. She’s dedicated to her craft, to her community, and to inspiring the next generation of fighters. And while the challenges ahead may be tough, she’s grounded in her faith and her purpose. “Prayer is important,” she says. “I’ve always had this faith that I was meant to be something great, and through obstacles, I’ve learned to overcome.”

Baumgardner’s journey is one of grit, grace, and undeniable strength—a true testament to her belief that, in boxing and in life, every setback is an opportunity to rise. As she continues to train, mentor others, and push the boundaries of the sport, she shows that her fight goes far beyond titles; it’s about redefining life’s possibilities.