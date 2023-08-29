Here’s Everything You Missed At Afropunk Day 1 

Kumo

Afropunk Brooklyn Circus of Soul kicked off this weekend with a bang from their stunning location in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. With a backdrop of the Manhattan Skyline across the East River, Afropunk showcased an impressive array of artists, small businesses, and concertgoers. Ethereal vibes permeated the atmosphere, creating a sense of utopia.

The gathering was a celebration of Black culture, art, and community, aimed at fostering inclusive spaces where all Black people feel celebrated. Take a look at some of the standout highlights from the first day of Afropunk.

Flying Lotus Closed Out The Night

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwc7pCeuCD8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Flying Lotus took us to another planet with his newly released single “Harlem World.” After a long day of singing our hearts out and dancing to the beat of every song, Flying Lotus brought a relaxed, calm vibe to the grounds, preparing everyone for a long day of fun tomorrow.

Vince Staples Brought Long Beach To Brooklyn

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwc-vQ9rW9f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Despite Vince Staples not dropping since 2022, the crowd was on ten the entire time he performed. Staples fostered intimate connections with the community by including a screen with the words to sing along with him as he performed.

Tobe Nwigwe Took Us To Another Dimension

Khalil Allah

Toby Nwiguwe, accompanied by his wife, Fat, and the rest of their 20-person ensemble of backup singers and dancers, indeed took us to a new high through their world of lyrical rap. Their strong movements and comforting voices brought a unique energy to the stage.

Amindi Carried The Crowd With Her Unique Melodies

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwc-OYeuVXq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In her inaugural Afropunk performance, Amindi provided exactly what the crowd needed. Her presentation juxtaposed a militaristic style with a gentle sound, delivering a stage presence that was nothing less than enchanting.

Stepping Into The Fabulousness of Durand Bernarr

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwbXUcLsI-I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Durand gave us everything: body, face, outfit, bling, and a bit of voguing. His performance put an energy pack in the backs of our community as he lit up the stage from start to finish.

Getting All Dolled Up With Lush

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwaiRaFv2j8/

The Lush tent housed a variety of enjoyable activities, including henna tattooing, hair braiding, and tooth gems, all provided by small business owners who were contracted for the festival. This is a fantastic way to not only shed light on these small businesses while also providing free services to festival goers.

Leaving With A Unique Memento

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwgfOSYL_f1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Afropunk put small businesses center stage with the village they created, with over 80 small businesses for the community to shop from. They provided a unique shopping experience to all at the festival to satisfy any of their needs, from jewelry to clothing to food.