Congrats, Gammy! Adrienne Banfield-Norris Celebrates 31 Years Of Sobriety

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is celebrating a major milestone.

The co-host of Red Table Talk alongside daughter Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith shared with fans that she’s celebrating over three decades clean and sober.

“So I’m outside and I just wanted to take a few minutes to be peaceful and still,” Banfield-Norris said via a post on Instagram. “Today is my anniversary, my clean date. 31 years. One day at a time.”

Banfield-Norris has been open and honest about the fact that she battled heroin addiction for 20 years, even while her daughter Jada was a young girl. She cites a passage from Narcotics Anonymous basic text as perfect for the feeling she’s experiencing since it’s all about surrender.

“I spent so many years in that insanity of active addiction, running in and out, and just that revolving door — you know, trying to get my life back together. That surrender was a struggle,” she went on. “But it was the surrender that was the beginning of the change in my life.”

On the following slide, she recited exactly the passage which she found so personal on a day like today.

“When at the end of the road we find that we can no longer function as a human being, either with or without drugs, we all face the same dilemma: either go on as best we can to the bitter ends — jails, institutions or death — or find a new way to live.”

Banfield-Norris very clearly chose a new way to live, and has not looked back for 31 years.