Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away At 61

Andre Braugher at the series finale event for Paramount+’s The Good Fight held at the Museum of Art and Design Theater on November 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Today the entertainment world mourns the loss of actor Andre Braugher, renowned for his iconic roles as Captain Raymond Holt in the beloved comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street. The seasoned actor passed away at the age of 61, due to an illness on Monday, as confirmed by his publicist.

Born in 1962 in Chicago as the youngest of four children, Braugher’s journey to stardom began with a passion for theater. He studied theater on a Stanford scholarship and later honed his craft at the Juilliard School for drama.

Braugher’s cinematic debut unfolded in Glory (1989), where he portrayed a Union soldier in one of the earliest African American batallions of the American Civil War. The film earned three Oscars.

It was Braugher’s moxie that propelled him to stardom, particularly in Homicide: Life on the Street, which aired from 1993 to 1999. He earned an Emmy for his portrayal of Detective Pembleton. However, it was his deadpan rendition of Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine that placed Braugher into the hearts of audiences. Over eight seasons, he starred alongside Andy Samberg, earning two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series. Braugher earned four Emmy nominations for his role as Holt, the no-nonsense, Black, and gay precinct leader.

His costar Terry Crews on Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared a heartfelt post in his memory. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man,” Crews wrote.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, herself a talent who shared the screen with him in Homicide: Life on the Street. Together they had three sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.