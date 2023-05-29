Home

Best Black Films To Watch On Memorial Day

From Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning performance in Glory to Spike Lee’s 2000 film Miracle at St. Anna, there are several amazing movies out there that honor our fallen soldiers.
By Okla Jones ·

With today being Memorial Day, it’s important that we all take the time to observe the holiday in any way that we can. Throughout the years, plenty of filmmakers have created movies that focus around military life, but some of the best ones have starred people of color.

Since the Revolutionary War during the 1770s, African American have played a pivotal role in the U.S. military. Whether it be a young, optimistic soldier to the highest ranking general, there have been countless men and women that have dedicated their lives to this country. Films such as A Soldier’s Story, Glory, The Tuskegee Airmen, and Buffalo Soldiers, all pay homage to the Black army units that fought on the front lines proudly, even amidst a swarm of racism, segregation, and bigotry. While flicks like 1996’s Independence Day put a new twist on the importance of Black people in active duty.

Memorial Day is more than just an off day, so while you’re observing this holiday, make sure to check out some of these great movies that highlight African Americans in the U.S. military.

