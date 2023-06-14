ABC News Studios Honors Black Music Month With ‘Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections’

Photo Credit: ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

Today, ABC News Studios revealed that Soul of a Nation will celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with a one-hour special, Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections.

The upcoming program will feature thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and influencers within the music industry. It also details the history of hip-hop, providing insight into its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years, along with where things stand today in popular culture.

ABC News’ fourth Juneteenth primetime special includes four roundtable discussions focusing on financial literacy, mental health, social justice and women’s empowerment hosted by hip-hop radio legend Angie Martinez, with notable figures such as Master P, The Lox, E-40, Lola Brooke, Coi Leray, Joey Bada$$, Fat Joe, MC Lyte, Charlamagne tha God, Michael Eric Dyson, Melyssa Ford, Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings, June Ambrose, Shari Bryant, and more. ABC News contributors and entertainment experts Kelley Carter, Rocsi Diaz and Mike Muse will also be featured throughout the special.

“It is an honor to be an executive producer and partner with ABC on Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections,” Martinez said. “Storytelling and hip-hop have always been at the core of my DNA and are the foundation for my company In Real Life Productions. It’s been a privilege to witness this international phenomenon from its inception and live through its constant evolution. This ABC News special will reflect on hip hop’s growth and cultural effects over the past 50 years.”

Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections – A Soul of a Nation Presentation is executive produced by Catherine McKenzie and Martinez, in conjunction with In Real Life Productions. Tine is the series director. David Sloan is the senior executive producer of ABC News Studios. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections airs Monday, June 19, at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, next day on Hulu.