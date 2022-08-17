ABC Announces Premiere Date For Season 2 Of ‘Abbott Elementary’

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The wait is over. Season 2 of ABC’s award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary, will premiere September 21.

Today, the show’s Twitter account released a tweet accompanied with a group photo stating, “Next stop, the #AbbottElementary season premiere! Class is back in session Sept 21 on ABC and Stream on Hulu!”

Next stop, the #AbbottElementary season premiere! 🚌 Class is back in session Sept 21 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/HBskNB9GXu — Abbott Elementary Returns Sept 21 🎒 (@AbbottElemABC) August 17, 2022

A few minutes later, it also dropped the first promo video, which features the entire cast as they approached the entrance to Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

🎶 #AbbottElementary's back again…with a little season two swaaag 🎶 Don't miss the season premiere Sept 21 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/cb52C95CxB — Abbott Elementary Returns Sept 21 🎒 (@AbbottElemABC) August 17, 2022

Written and created by Quinta Brunson – one of our most recent ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honorees – Abbott Elementary’s second season will pick up where it left off after its finale in April. The sitcom premiered in December 2021, and grew to become one of cable television’s highest rated shows, earning multiple awards, including seven Primetime Emmy nominations.

Alongside Brunson who stars as Janine Teagues; the cast also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesday, September 21 on ABC and streaming on Hulu.