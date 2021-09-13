A Black Lady Sketch Show took home its first Emmy during this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, landing the honor for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming.

The show made history as the first-ever all women of color team to be nominated in the editing category, and the first to take the trophy home.

Showrunner and star Robin Thede recognized her editing team, Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo, and Jess Hernández via an Instagram post congratulating them on their historic win and expressing her excitement about having such talent behind her production.

“I am SO THRILLED to work with you and blessed to have your talent on this show!!” she wrote.

The ladies picked up the honor for Season 2 Episode 3, “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?” which featured guest appearances from Gabrielle Union and Jesse Williams in hilarious sketches.

The show was recently renewed for Season 3 on HBO, so there will be more laughs on the way from the now Emmy-winning team.