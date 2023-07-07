Emmy-Winning Comedy ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Canceled At HBO

After four seasons and three groundbreaking Emmy awards for Black woman creatives, Robin Thede‘s variety comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show is officially coming to an end.

Variety reports that HBO confirmed the news on Thursday, July 6 that the show’s fourth season, which premiered on April 14th, would indeed be its last.

“For four exceptional seasons of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series,” network reps told the outlet. “Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: Robin Thede is seen in the Upper West Side on April 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Thede’s a three-year overall deal to develop projects for HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Television includes her writing and executive producing the recently announced upcoming comedy Disengagement, billed as a situational family comedy centering on centers on a prestigious Midwest family recuperating after a very public and embarrassing business implosion shattered their perfect image.

A Black Lady Sketch Show resulted in 13 Emmy nominations in just its first three seasons alone, resulting in awards for outstanding picture editing for variety programming for Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández in 2021 – the first all women of color team to take home the prize.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernandez pose with the award for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” at Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ an Emmy-winning success,” Thede told Variety in a statement. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ‘ABLSS.’ I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”