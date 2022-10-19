‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4: Production Begins, Ashley Nicole Black Exits, And New Cast Members Announced

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ | Courtesy of HBO

For fans of Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, here’s some amazing news. HBO has announced that the award-winning comedy series is now in production for its fourth season – which also comes with a new look to the cast.

Actor, writer and comedian Ashley Nicole Black will make her exit from the popular sketch program after three hilarious seasons. Black’s departure was announced Tuesday (Oct. 18) by Thede, who is also the creator and star of ABLSS.

“We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy-winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement made to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: (L-R) Robin Thede and Ashley Nicole Black are seen as Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Black, who recently received a Primetime Emmy for her writing on Ted Lasso, and set to star in the upcoming Bad Monkey on Apple TV+ alongside Vince Vaughn. Yesterday, the Los Angeles native went to social media to discuss her career pivot.

“I am so happy that the fantastic Black Lady Sketch Show team will be back for a new season,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “While I made the difficult decision to leave the show, I can’t wait to watch what they come up with!”

Prior to Black’s departure from A Black Lady Sketch Show, Quinta Brunson left after the conclusion of its first season to pursue other endeavors, namely her critically-acclaimed series Abbott Elementary on ABC. Angel Laketa Moore, Tamara Jade, and DeMya Gurley will join the cast for Season 4.

“Angel, DaMya and Tamara are the absolute bellwether for the next generation of comedians,” Thede said to Variety. “They sing, dance, act and make you laugh! They are going to surprise and delight viewers with their endless talents, and we can’t wait to introduce the world to them!”

Thede serves as creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star of A Black Lady Sketch Show with executive producer Issa Rae for Hoorae Media. Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment with Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media.