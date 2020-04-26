Grammy Award winners 9th Wonder and Anthony Hamilton will join some of North Carolina’s finest musicians to raise relief funds for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis with a livestream benefit concert called Under One Roof.

With all proceeds donated going to non-profit arts organizations across the state, Under One Roof features acts that span multiple genres and generations, including Petey Pablo, Fantasia, The Hamiltones, Harvey Cummings II, and more. “Music has always been my sanctuary,” 9th Wonder shares with ESSENCE, regarding how music has helped him to remain sane while under quarantine. “It’s been my own universe for years. Even when the world was busy, music has always been a safe haven.”

Photo Credit: 9th Wonder

As these two sons of North Carolina gear up to fight against this public health crisis that has been ravaging the country and pummeling the Black community the hardest, Under One Roof serves as a positive method for addressing the long-standing structural inequalities that COVID-19 has laid bare. Organized in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, ComeHearNC.com and CLTure, this benefit concert is meant to “remind people of good times,” according to the Jamla Records founder.

“Most people love to be out and about, listening to music at happy hours, bars, a friend’s house, or at a cookout. So, hopefully, these songs help others to find a bit of escapism.”

The Under One Roof benefit concert will broadcast live on Facebook and Twitch from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26.

Image Source: Instagram

You can have a look at the daily schedule below:

Friday, April 24:

The Harvey Cummings Project

Mandolin Orange

Ben Folds

The Hamiltones

Little Brother

Saturday, April 25:

Brooke Simpson

Tift Merritt

Chatham County Line

Rapsody

Steep Canyon Rangers

9th Wonder

Sunday, April 26:

Joe Troop (Che Apalache)

Jim Lauderdale

Petey Pablo

Fantasia

Anthony Hamilton