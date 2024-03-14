Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington And Taraji P. Henson Among List Of Presenters For 55th NAACP Image Awards

Photo Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Today, the NAACP and BET revealed their list of presenters for the 55th NAACP Image Awards. Hosted by the award-winning actor and producer Queen Latifah, this year’s event airs live on Saturday, March 16, across 14 Paramount networks.

The night kicks off LIVE at 7pm ET on BET, BET Her and VH1, with the Red Carpet Live! ceremony hosted by Terrence J, Naturi Naughton, and Novi Brown. Presenters include Delroy Lindo, Deon Cole, Diarra Kilpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Erika Alexander, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Wright, Keke Palmer, Kenya Barris, Kerry Washington, Leslie Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Morris Chestnut, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sabrina Elba, Sterling K. Brown and Taraji P. Henson. Multi-platinum vocalist, GRAMMY® winner, and Academy Award nominee Andra Day will also perform.

Previously announced honorees include poet laureate Amanda Gorman who will be honored with the prestigious Chairman’s Award, and R&B supergroup New Edition will receive the Hall of Fame Award. The NAACP also recognized winners in non–televised Image Awards categories from during the Awards Dinner on March 14 and upcoming Fashion Show on March 15.

BET Media Group will premiere a special edition of popular digital series “For The Fellas” to celebrate the Image Awards and Women’s History Month. D.C. Young Fly, Malcolm Mays, and Lenny S. will discuss their love for Black women, experiences in Hollywood, and how to cope with depression. #ForTheFellas provides a safe space for men to engage in honest dialogue and share their experiences with our viewers. “For The Fellas” premieres Friday, March 15 on BET’s Official Facebook & YouTube channels.

The 55th NAACP Image Awards premieres Saturday, March 16, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET, CBS Television Network, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, Smithsonian Channel™, TV Land, and streaming live on the CBS network feed available on Paramount+.