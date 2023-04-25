Rihanna, Serena Williams And Lizzo Among Winners At 27th Annual Webby Awards

Today, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the winners for the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

Several of this year’s winners were creatives of color, further solidifying how important Black people are – and have been – to the entertainment industry. In what continues to be a huge year for SZA, the New Jersey native grabbed the Artist of The Year award for the instant classic SOS. Since the release of her debut album CTRL, SZA has continued to be intentional in her work, and uses the internet to share unique, and brilliantly honest art.

“This year’s Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it.” said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and Tobe Nwigwe received Special Achievement Awards for their ingenious usage of the web in their respective crafts, and Never Done Evolving featuring Serena Williams won the Webby Award for Technical Achievement.

Rihanna, who recently performed at both the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Phoenix, as well as at the 2023 Oscars ceremony, added to her list of accolades once again. The Trinidadian singer won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment for the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 footage. Joining her in the video portion of the awards, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah earned the Webby for Comedy.

For years, social media has been paramount to the success of entertainers attempting to sell a product, build their brand, or develop a deeper relationship with their fan base. For their excellence in that genre, Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership won the Webby Award for Best Influencer or Creator Endorsement, the Golden State Warriors received the Webby for Sports, LIZZO’S BIG GIRLS: Womxn’s History Month grabbed an Award for Arts & Entertainment, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the Webby Award for TV, Film & Entertainment.

Roy Wood Jr. will return to this year’s star-studded Webby Awards ceremony, which takes place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, May 15.

For the full list of winners, click here.