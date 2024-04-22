Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick Among 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord / Debbie O’Donnell

The iconic singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige has been listed for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. She announced the news on the evening of April 21 with a post that chronicled some of her past performances, and a caption expressing sincere gratitude for the honor.

“Beyond Grateful!!!!!!” the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote on Instagram. “This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!!”

In addition to Blige, the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest are almost among the honorees for the upcoming induction ceremony. The Queens-based rap collective Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Jarobi White, and the late Phife Dawg. Following the announcement, White posted a photo of ATCQ on social media and a quote that read: “Wow!!! @qtiptheabstract @alishaheed we did it!!!! Phifey we got you in the hall of fame!!!! Wish you were here. Well I know you’re watching so….. Fuck yeah!!! lol To all of the questers, from the bottom of our hearts thank you!!!! #jedibusiness.”

Congratulations to the #RockHall2024 Inductee Class for achieving Music's Highest Honor! 🤘 Learn more about this year's Inductees here: https://t.co/6X9ozk4jQ1 pic.twitter.com/nIEja6t5ZT — Rock Hall (@rockhall) April 22, 2024

The full list of inductees were announced during Sunday night’s episode of American Idol. Kool & The Gang are set to be inducted as well, with Big Mama Thornton receiving the Musical Influence Award, and Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will be honored with the Musical Excellence Award.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement about the inductees. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The induction ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+ on October 19. It will later air on ABC and be available on Hulu on the following day.