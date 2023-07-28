Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Muni Long, Among List Of Performers For 2023 Harlem Festival Of Culture

Last April, founder Musa Jackson announced that the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture is set to take place in what has come to be known as “the mecca” – New York City. This three-day music festival, hosted by hip-hop legend MC Lyte, will celebrate the heritage and vibrant culture of Harlem, showcasing a wide array of musicians, artists, and performers.

One thing that I love about Harlem is that I feel the authenticity and the rawness,” Coco Jones says about the legendary neighborhood located in the borough of Manhattan. “I think it’s just a very specific vibe that cannot be imitated.”

On the opening day, Ferg will headline the festival alongside hip-hop legends such as Doug E. Fresh, Cam’ron, and MA$E, plus R&B icons Bell Biv DeVoe. Friday’s lineup also features a reggae and dancehall set curated by Grammy Award-winning singer Estelle, and includes performances from Lumidee, Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, Wayne Wonder, and more.

Teyana Taylor will close out day two; preceded by performances from Muni Long, Major., Tink, Jozzy, and several other artists. The festival concludes on Sunday, July 30, with sensational performances headlined by Wyclef Jean and featuring music superstars Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Ro James, and Adam Blackstone, among others.

In addition to the long list of performances, HFC will also include a culinary court component featuring a wide range of offerings from local restaurants and food vendors, as well as a reimagining of a Harlem staple with its Mart 125 Marketplace powered by SheaMoisture in support of small, Harlem-based businesses.

When asked exactly what audiences should look forward to during this year’s HFC, Jones responded by saying, “You can expect a lot of energy, and you can expect a range of emotions. We’re going to turn up, we’re going to get in our feelings, we are going to speak higher standards for ourselves and have fun. And at the end of the day, you’re going to want to come back for more.”

The 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture will take place from July 28-30 on Randall’s Island. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.