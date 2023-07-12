The 2023 Emmy Awards: Keke Palmer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Fishback, Among List Of Nominees

Today, Community star Yvette Nicole Brown announced this year’s nominees for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, alongside Television Academy chair Frank Scherma.
Leading all nominees was HBO’s hit drama Succession, which received 27 nominations, including nods for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook in the Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama Series categories alone. Following closely behind are fellow HBO series The Last of Us and The White Lotus, which received 24 and 23 nominations respectively.
ESSENCE cover star Dominique Fishback received an Emmy nomination for her phenomenal performance in Swarm, and Abbott Elementary earned eight nominations after taking home its first Emmy honors last year, including memorable acting and writing wins, respectively, for Sheryl Lee Ralph and creator-star Quinta Brunson, who are both nominated again this year. Janelle James and Tyler James Williams are also nominated, in addition to Taraji P. Henson for her portrayal of Vanetta in the “Mom” episode that aired this past April.
The awards will be voted upon by the National Active members of the Television Academy. A final round of voting, which will be held from August 18 – 28, will determine who takes home golden statues when this year’s ceremony airs live on Monday, September. 18, at 8 pm EST on Fox.
A week prior to the big show’s tentative date, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights, on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Check out the full list of nominees at Emmys.com.