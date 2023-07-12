The 2023 Emmy Awards: Keke Palmer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Fishback, Among List Of Nominees

Today, Community star Yvette Nicole Brown announced this year’s nominees for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, alongside Television Academy chair Frank Scherma.

Leading all nominees was HBO’s hit drama Succession, which received 27 nominations, including nods for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook in the Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama Series categories alone. Following closely behind are fellow HBO series The Last of Us and The White Lotus, which received 24 and 23 nominations respectively.

ESSENCE cover star Dominique Fishback received an Emmy nomination for her phenomenal performance in Swarm, and Abbott Elementary earned eight nominations after taking home its first Emmy honors last year, including memorable acting and writing wins, respectively, for Sheryl Lee Ralph and creator-star Quinta Brunson, who are both nominated again this year. Janelle James and Tyler James Williams are also nominated, in addition to Taraji P. Henson for her portrayal of Vanetta in the “Mom” episode that aired this past April.

The awards will be voted upon by the National Active members of the Television Academy. A final round of voting, which will be held from August 18 – 28, will determine who takes home golden statues when this year’s ceremony airs live on Monday, September. 18, at 8 pm EST on Fox.

A week prior to the big show’s tentative date, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights, on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Check out the full list of nominees at Emmys.com.