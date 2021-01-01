Rewind: 2020’s Top Black Film And TV Moments

13

Kelly Rowland, “Jingle Jangle” and More Made Black Christmas Real

Slowly, but surely television has been adding more and more of us to its Christmas offerings each year. And 2020 tipped the scale. In addition to Netflix’s instant classic Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey with Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker, from husband-and-wife dynamic duo David Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert, there’s Kelly Rowland and her Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding sequel on Lifetime, Holly Robinson Peete’s The Christmas Doctor, Keshia Knight Pulliam’s The Christmas Aunt, Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Christmas Comes Twice on Lifetime and Hallmark and more. Former ESSENCE editor-in-chief Angela Burt-Murray created more holiday films with Cooking Up Christmas on OWN, which added a new slate of holiday programming, and The Christmas Lottery on BET. TV One and Bounce also came through with The Christmas Dilemma, directed by Essence Atkins, and Marry Me This Christmas. Then there was Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple, the Debbie Allen Netflix doc Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker and more. Christmas was very busy and Black in 2020.