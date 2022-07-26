16 Black Podcasts We’re Listening To Right Now

In recent years, podcasts have emerged to the forefront, overtaking the once-popular medium of radio. It has changed the way we get information, listen to music, and even how we read the latest novel, memoir, or news story.
There are plenty of talented Black creators that have put their hat in the podcast ring. The Friend Zone, Higher Learning, J.ill The Podcast, and Questlove Supreme are just a few of the shows that come to mind that are more established, but there are dozens of other visionaries that have released new content in recent months or are planning to do so.
So, whether you’re a fan of sports, politics, good, old fashioned popular culture, or otherwise, there’s a podcast out there to satisfy your need. Take a look at some of the best shows to listen to this fall.
01
Stuck with Damon Young
On Stuck, Damon brings some of the brightest writers, comedians, and critics to discuss and explore the hilarious absurdity of Black behavior and how race, gender and class converge to make everything messy AF. Listeners can expect lively conversations each week with guests including Samantha Irby, Roy Wood Jr, Jemele Hill, Jason Reynolds, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and many more.
After four seasons as ‘Joelle Brooks’ on Netflix’s hit series Dear White People, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins returns with Trials to Triumphs, a new original podcast from the OWN network. Ashley provides audiences with a look into conversations with close friends, colleagues, and people she admires about the moments when their trials have led to triumph.
After new episodes of Rap Sh!t air, viewers can join podcast hosts Jessie and Zach Campbell as they react to, unpack, and discuss each episode and the themes presented throughout the series. Chat Sh!t is produced under HBO Max’s “Scene in Black” initiative – celebrating Black creators and audiences – and in partnership with Loud Speakers Network and Issa Rae’s Raedio.
The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible version of ourselves.
With anti-trans violence and political backlash at all-time highs, award-winning journalist Imara Jones hosts the TransLash podcast, where trans people and allies talk back about what matters most and discuss how to create a fairer world for all.
This 2022 Webby Honoree is a podcast exploring the intersection of race and pop culture, hosted by two diverse voices, one Latino and one Black – Jack Rico and Mike Sargent – two national film and culture critics, interview filmmakers, artists, and journalists to examine the complex nature of entertainment and race.
In his California Love podcast, author and New York Times writer, Walter Thompson-Hernández invites listeners to join him as he takes us deep into his own story as he explores what it means for him to love Los Angeles.
Hosted by Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, GirlTrek’s epic 21-day walking meditation series to remember where we came from and to gather strength for the road ahead. Each episode is a conversation on learning, living, and elevating to our highest self with guidance from lessons of the past.
Hosted by journalists of color, Code Switch tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. We explore how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between.
Black Women Travel Podcast shares the stories of Black women who dreamed to make travel a priority. This community of bold women from all over the world have varied travel stories including short-term travelers based in a country, to long-term travelers living as digital nomads or working abroad. Listen in to hear how they’re able to use travel as a means to connect with themselves and others.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. explores the human condition every week through the prism of employment. Roy sits down with real people from all lines of work about their most memorable jobs, employment vacancies they’re looking to fill, scams they’ve run at the office, and of course, the cringe-worthy office romances.
Hosted by Jonathan Braylock, Jerah Milligan, and James III, this is a comedic podcast that reviews films with leading actors of color and analyzes them in the context of race and Hollywood’s diversity issues.
Go Off, Sis is an R29 sub-brand: Unbothered video series that confronts the hard truths around being a Black woman in America; championing dialogues and creating a community that celebrates Black Voices.
Building upon his experience in South Carolina government and politics and his experience as a lawyer, Sellers will talk to his guests about all topics from the world of politics, including the 2020 election, the movement for racial equality in the US, and much more.