21 Black Podcasts We’re Listening To This Fall

Black podcasts offer a place for kindred spirits, idea collectors, and nonsense lovers to come together virtually.
From movies to murder, if you’re interested in it there’s a podcast about it hosted by your that new best friend you’ve been waiting to appear in your head. Black people are creating audio content that celebrates our genius, gathers our coins, helps build our villages, reviews our contributions, and amplifies our history.
Independent and corporate podcasts featuring Black voices telling the stories of our sports champions, single moms, prolific scammers, broadway babies, tinder conquests, and music icons are increasing in numbers.
Today, OWN is launching “The SonRise Project.” Hosted by Emmy Award-winning creative Kelli Richardson Lawson, who founded the organization of the same name, the weekly podcast will serve as a resource for Black parents with children struggling with mental health and addiction issues. The new offering is just one of the many we’re plugging into this season. Check out 20 more Black podcasts that should be on your radar below.
01
The GOAT: Serena
Tennis insiders Zina Garrison and Chanda Rubin take listeners through the history of Williams’ greatness.
02
Why Won’t You Date Me?
The funny woman tries to figure out what she’s lacking in the love department with the help of her equally hilarious friends.
03
If I Go Missing The Witches Did It
Gabourey Sidibe and Sarah Natochenny star in this supernatural satire from Pia Wilson.
04
Black Men Can’t Jump In Hollywood
Jonathan Braylock, Jerah Milligan, and James III determine if films aid the cause of helping more Black actors gain leading roles in Hollywood.
05
Black Girl Song Book
Renowned music journalist Danyel Smith explores the anatomy of how memorable songs are constructed.
06
The Boonie Breakdown
This NSFW podcast marries all things ratchet and responsible.
07
Affirmative Murder
This true crime podcast focuses on minority serial killers.
08
Pop Law
Legal expert Desiree Talley explores the intersection between pop culture and the legal profession.
09
Mind Body Wealth (9/22)
NYSE’s youngest stock trader Lauren Simmons invites guests to discuss their relationships to material, physical, and mental health.
10
There Are No Girls On The Internet
Bridget Todd debunks myths and champions the silenced.
11
Another Word With Miss P
Annoyed with your homegirl who refuses to catch up on Potomac? Miss P. gives the reality the fix you need.
12
Black Hair in the Big Leagues
Salisha Thomas connects with Black Broadway performers to discuss their beauty experiences on the Great White Way.
13
Scam Goddess
Laci Mosley keeps us safe from fraudsters, forgers, and f-boys on this podcast about all things fugazi. It’s a great option if you’re more interested in securing the bag than chopping people up.
14
The Professional Homegirl Podcast
Anonymous guests share their experiences with uncomfortable to[ics including substance abuse, gun violence, and marital discord.
15
InsecuriTEA
The Read’s Crissle and The Friend Zone’s Hey Fran Hey help us process our feelings about Condola’s forthcoming offspring in this Insecure recap process.
16
Black Chick Lit
This bi-weekly podcast focuses on books written by and for Black women.
17
Driving The Green Book
Alvin Hall and Janée Woods Weber travel along the path of the Green Book interviewing some of the people who have first hand experiences with what caused its warnings.
18
Mahogany Momology
This podcast focuses exclusively on Black motherhood. “Momologists” Melissa Tarpley and Natasha Gordon discuss mental health support, bullying, and more.
19
Everyday Ubuntu
Mungi Ngomane discusses human rights issues using the framework of Ubuntu.
20
Life, I Swear
Chloe Dulce Louvouezo focuses on Black women’s approach to healing in this health and wellness podcast.
