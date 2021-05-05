15 Books You And Your Mom Will Love
By Keyaira Boone ·

Massage certificates, candies, and bath bombs are nice Mother’s Day presents but some of the best gifts inspire you to spend quality time with the people you love. 

Gifting your mother a book for Mother’s Day will give the two of you something completely new to gab about (not that the neighbors’ drama, your daddy using the wrong emojis, your cousin’s girl messing up the potato salad, and the fact that you finally have your own McDonald’s money aren’t endlessly fascinating.) 

Slipping a paperback or two into that edible arrangement, or designer bag might also inspire you to learn something more about the woman who brought you into this world on the day you celebrate her for being patient enough not to take you out of it.

See 15 books you and your mother will love.

Pregnant Girl: A Story of Teen Motherhood, College, and Creating a Better Future for Young Families
The author of Generation Hope advocates for creating sustainable systems for young families.
The Meaning Of Michelle – Veronica Chambers
You mom might not share your obsession with Big’ Latto but love for our forever FLOTUS is something you can share forever.
The Ugly Cry – Danielle Henderson
This memoir follows the life of a Black girl who was weird well before it was cool.
You Have No Idea – Vanessa Williams and Helen Williams
This mother-daughter memoir is a must-read.
Ghost in a Black Girl’s Throat – Khalisa Rae
The ghouls that haunted our family matriarchs are shaken awake in Rae’s debut poetry collection.
The Girl With Stars In Her Eyes – Xio Axelrod
A daughter grapples with the effects of a parent’s lust for the spotlight in this well crafted novel about music and motherhood. Com
The Window Seat: Notes from a Life in Motion
This collection of essays explores “displacement, trauma and memory” using the theme of motion.
The Mother of Black Hollywood
The fabulousness of Jenifer Lewis translates across generations and you’re both guaranteed to catch all the references.
Get Over, ‘I Got It’: How to Stop Playing Superwoman, Get Support & Remember That Having it All Doesn’t Mean Doing it All Alone.
When it comes to superwoman syndrome we get it from our mamas. Fight the pressure to do it all together with this quick read.
Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools – Monique W. Morris
Use the references in this moving selection to compare educational experiences with your mother and learn more about her interests beyond you and your siblings.
In Search of the Color Purple: The Story of Alice Walker’s Masterpiece
Tillet combines interviews, critique, and personal stories to explore the novel that has impacted generations of Black women.
You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience
Luvvie Ajayi, Kiese Laymon, Laverne Cox, Imani Perry, and more contributed to this collection of essays about “Black shame and healing,” edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown.
Whoa Baby – Kelly Rowland
Share (or prepare for) your motherhood journey with your mommy and maybe ask a few questions about hers.
Black Girl Call Home – Jasmine Mans
You’ll be inspired to ask your mother who she was before becoming your everything after reading the work of this powerful poet.
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams (June 8)
Generational gifts and curses passed from mother to daughter are threaded into this steamy summer romance.
